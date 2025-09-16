Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ola Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings OpenGST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing In India Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Special Feature: Ocean To Orbit With The Hyundai Verna Turbo | A Tribute To Indian ExplorationAPRILIA SR 175 REVIEW2025 YEZDI ROADSTER FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E ConceptSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open

The Aircross X to get similar upgrades as the Basalt X, replete with a revamped cabin and new features.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aircross X to get revamped cabin, new features
  • Expected to remain mechanically unchanged
  • Pre-bookings open

Citroën has previewed the next model in its new ‘X’ series - the Aircross X. The compact SUV is set to receive similar updates as the Basalt X, which was launched earlier in September. The Aircross X also marks the third model in Citroen’s range to get the ‘X’ treatment, following the internal combustion C3 hatchback and the Basalt.

 

Also read: GST 2.0 Effect: Citroen India Announces Revised Prices Across The Line-up

Citroen Aircross X 1

Teasers preview new dashboard design and addition of cruise control; Automatic gearbox options to be retained.

 

On the design front, don’t expect any major changes to the exterior of the Aircross X, with the design remaining unchanged, including the alloy wheels. The bulk of the updates are inside the cabin with the Aircross X to also get the new, more squared-out dashboard design, replete with a dual-tone finish, new air con vent designs and repositioned air-con controls. The touchscreen is also set to now be a freestanding unit, with the instrument binacle also replaced by a freestanding screen. Also, expect new upholstery colours to be made available. As before, the Aircross is expected to continue to be offered in 5-seat and 5+2-seat configurations.
 

Also read: Citroen Basalt X Launched In India At Rs 7.95 Lakh
 

Citroen Basalt X Launched In India

The Aircross X is set to get the new dashboard design seen in the Basalt X (pictured).

 

On the feature front, expect the top variants to get feature additions such as ventilated front seats, push-button start/stop, cruise control, keyless entry, ambient lighting, LED fog lamps, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and 360-degree cameras. The top spec model is also expected to get Citroen’s new Cara voice assistant.
 

Also read: Citroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India
 

Mechanically, the Aircross is expected to also remain unchanged with the familiar pair of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options carried forward. The former is offered with a manual gearbox only, while the latter gets the option for a 6-speed torque converter automatic. 

# Citroen# Citroen India# Citroen C3 Aircross# Citroen C3 Aircross SUV# Citroen Aircross# Citroen Aircross X# Aircross X SUV# Citroen Aircross X SUV# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Citroen India revises prices across its portfolio with GST 2.0 benefits. C3 now starts at Rs 4.80 lakh, Basalt X at Rs 7.95 lakh, and C5 Aircross sees a price drop of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Citroen India Announces Revised Prices Across The Line-up
  • Citroen has launched the Basalt X in India with new features, a redesigned interior, and lower introductory prices, starting from Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Citroen Basalt X Launched In India At Rs 7.95 Lakh
  • Hot on the heels of the C3 X, Citroen is set to roll out a notable update for the Basalt coupe-SUV.
    Citroen Basalt X Teased Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open
  • Citroen India has reduced C3 hatchback prices by Rs 98,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on the variant.
    Citroen C3 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 98,000: Range Now Starts At Rs 5.25 Lakh
  • Citroen has added a new variant for its top-spec Shine trim and has slashed prices by Rs 98,000 for the entry-level variant.
    Citroen C3 X Variants Introduced: Prices Start At Rs 7.91 Lakh

Latest News

  • The company began production in 2021 and has achieved this milestone in four years.
    Ola Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced
  • The Aircross X to get similar upgrades as the Basalt X, replete with a revamped cabin and new features.
    Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open
  • The Guerrilla 450 has witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 18,479, depending on the variant.
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000
  • The XSR 155 gets the same motor as the R15 and MT-15, and we expect it to launch in India on November 11.
    Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing In India
  • Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV goes on sale alongside the Grand Vitara and will be available solely at Arena dealerships.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
  • The Fireblade arrives in India once again, this time in the full-blown SP trim.
    Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh
  • The crash test was conducted under the ‘Safer Cars for India programme,’ and as per the Global NCAP report, the new Victoris has been awarded 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
  • Updated design draws inspiration from VW’s latest SUVs on sale in global markets.
    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design
  • The Meteor 350 now comes equipped with a slipper clutch, and its pricing has been reduced following the revised GST rates.
    2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched At Rs 1.96 Lakh
  • The G 310 RR is the second BMW two-wheeler to benefit from the revised GST, with the first being the C 400 GT scooter.
    GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh

Popular Citroen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open