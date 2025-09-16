Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open

Citroën has previewed the next model in its new ‘X’ series - the Aircross X. The compact SUV is set to receive similar updates as the Basalt X, which was launched earlier in September. The Aircross X also marks the third model in Citroen’s range to get the ‘X’ treatment, following the internal combustion C3 hatchback and the Basalt.

Teasers preview new dashboard design and addition of cruise control; Automatic gearbox options to be retained.

On the design front, don’t expect any major changes to the exterior of the Aircross X, with the design remaining unchanged, including the alloy wheels. The bulk of the updates are inside the cabin with the Aircross X to also get the new, more squared-out dashboard design, replete with a dual-tone finish, new air con vent designs and repositioned air-con controls. The touchscreen is also set to now be a freestanding unit, with the instrument binacle also replaced by a freestanding screen. Also, expect new upholstery colours to be made available. As before, the Aircross is expected to continue to be offered in 5-seat and 5+2-seat configurations.



The Aircross X is set to get the new dashboard design seen in the Basalt X (pictured).

On the feature front, expect the top variants to get feature additions such as ventilated front seats, push-button start/stop, cruise control, keyless entry, ambient lighting, LED fog lamps, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and 360-degree cameras. The top spec model is also expected to get Citroen’s new Cara voice assistant.



Mechanically, the Aircross is expected to also remain unchanged with the familiar pair of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options carried forward. The former is offered with a manual gearbox only, while the latter gets the option for a 6-speed torque converter automatic.