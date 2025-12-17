2025 Ducati Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 Recalled In The US

Ducati North America has issued a recall for some units of the 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 due to a mix-up in fuses that were installed in the ABS pump and control unit. The safety recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), states that during network product review, Ducati received a report of a failure, and after investigation found that the two ABS fuses and their respective fuse holders may have been reversed during the supplier wiring assembly.

According to the recall report, two ABS fuses, the 25A fuse for the ABS pump and the 10A fuse for the ABS control unit, and/or their respective fuse holders may have been reversed during the supplier wiring assembly. From June 13, 2025, all motorcycles produced have been verified for the correct positioning of the fuses and their fuse holders.

Ducati states that if the two ABS fuses and/or their respective fuse holders are reversed, during prolonged braking that activates the ABS function, the 10A fuse could blow, inhibiting the functionality of the ABS pump and thus potentially leading to the front or rear wheel locking up due to ABS malfunction which can result in loss of control of the motorcycle while riding and increase the risk of a crash or injury.

On June 3, 2025, Ducati received a report from the global network stating that during braking with ABS intervention, the ABS warning light suddenly came on, and the rear wheel locked up, causing the rider to drop the motorcycle without injury. Subsequently, an analysis of the defect and its possible cause was carried out, which led to the discovery that the ABS fuses on this motorcycle had been reversed.

At the same time, all Ducati motorcycles in production and in warehouse stock were checked, revealing a further two errors in the assembly of ABS fuses by the supplier. Subsequently a network monitoring has been activated, revealing a further seven global cases of incorrect installation of ABS fuses by the supplier. During this period of global network monitoring, no accidents, injuries, or property damage were reported. On December 2, 2025, Ducati Motor Holding's internal safety commission decided to launch a recall campaign for the potentially affected bike population.

Ducati North America has notified dealers of the recall, and dealers will check the fuses and fuse holders positioning free of charge to customers of affected motorcycles. According to Ducati India, none of the bikes sold in India are affected by this recall.