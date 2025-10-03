2025 Citroen Aircross X Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.29 Lakh

Citroën India has launched the Aircross X, expanding the X-Series portfolio, which already includes the C3 X and Basalt X. Like the other two cars, the focus is on enhancing the ownership experience with new creature comforts. Prices for the new Citroen Aircross X start at Rs. 8.29 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Updates mainly include - enriched interior with ventilated seats, ambient lighting, bigger touchscreen and 360-degree camera, among more. Bookings for the new Aircross X are now open at all Citroën dealerships across India and online.

Launching the new Citroen Aircross X, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India said, “The New Aircross X is an SUV designed around the real needs of Indian families – space, comfort, safety, and smart innovation. With the debut of CARA, we’re making everyday mobility more intuitive and personal. What makes the New Aircross X unique is that it blends the practicality of a family SUV with the premium feel of our X-Series design. It is a versatile SUV that’s aspirational, yet accessible.”

The main visual includes the addition of a new Deep Forest Green colour, in addition to the existing colour choices, and now Citroen also offers an optional dual-tone black roof for an extra Rs. 20,000. The exterior styling, too, has been tweaked with more black accents, LED projector headlamps with DRLs, and the Aircross X badge at the rear. The major updates are on the inside.

The cabin of the Aircross X features a deep brown interior with gold-accented interior, with soft-touch leatherette panels and new leatherette upholstery. The carmaker now also offers ventilated seats and a bezel-less 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a 7-inch digital cluster, along with ambient and footwell lighting.

The in-car convenience too has been improved with features such as keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, and auto IRVM. The Aircross X also gets a HALO 360-degree camera with Satellite View, offered as part of a mandatory accessory pack for an additional Rs. 25,000. Citroen is also offering the new Aircross X with CARA - an intuitive, multilingual in-car voice assistant that speaks 52 Indian & global languages, and can switch between them mid-conversation.

With regards to safety, the Aircross recently got a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Bharat NCAP. Now, while the model tested was the 5-seater version of the SUV, there is a 3-row, 7-seater version as well. Features include - Six airbags, ESP, Hill hold, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors (Advanced Safety Suite standard across variants), overall consisting of more than 40 Active & passive safety features.

There is no change in powertrain options – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol. While the former only gets a manual transmission option, the latter offers a manual transmission, as well as an automatic transmission.