Two-Wheeler Sales December 2025: Most Brands Report Sustained Growth

India’s two-wheeler manufacturers reported mixed sales numbers during the last month of the year. Even though demand kicked off by lower GST rates of two-wheelers below 350 cc two-wheelers contributed to strong sales, some brands exhibited some pressure on sales during the last month of the calendar year. Royal Enfield’s sales growth continues in December 2025, but volumes of Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto exhibited lukewarm sales during the month. Here’s a look at how different brands performed during December 2025.

Hero MotoCorp

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported despatches of 4,56,479 units in December 2025, registering a 40 per cent growth over the same month a year ago when Hero MotoCorp despatched 3,24,906 units. Domestic market sales volumes in the month stood at 4,19,243 units, compared to 2,94,152 units in the same month a year ago. In December 2025, Hero despatched 37,236 units in overseas markets, a 21 per cent growth over 30,754 units in December 2024. According to the company, petrol-powered scooters witnessed significant growth of 45 per cent during the October – December 2025 quarter led by Hero’s scooter models, including Destini 110, Destini 125, Xoom 125 and Xoom 160.

TVS Motor Company

In December 2025, TVS Motor Company recorded impressive two-wheeler sales growth of 48 per cent, up from 3,12,002 units in December 2024 to 4,61,071 units in December 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 54 per cent, from 2,15,075 units in December 2024 to 3,30,362 units in December 2025. TVS Motor Company’s electric vehicle sales reported robust growth of 77 per cent, from 20,171 units in December 2024 to 35,605 units in December 2025. The company’s two-wheeler exports grew 35 per cent from 96,927 units in December 2024 to 1,30,709 units in December 2025.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield reported a 30 per cent increase in monthly sales in December 2025. Overall monthly sales remained above 1 lakh with 1,03,574 motorcycles despatched in December 2025, with domestic sales accounting for 93,177 motorcycles and export volumes accounting for 10,397 motorcycles. Overall annual sales in 2025 continues to be strong with 9,21,098 motorcycles sold, compared to 7,27,077 motorcycles a year ago. In 2025, Royal Enfield recorded a 26 per cent growth in domestic sales, but what is noteworthy is that exports grew by 34 per cent during the April-December 2025 period, up from 74,221 motorcycles in the same period a year ago to 99,190 motorcycles this year.

Bajaj Auto

India’s largest exporter of motorcycles reported robust exports growth of 24 per cent in December 2025, up from 1,43,838 motorcycles in the same month a year ago to 1,78,125 motorcycles in December 2025. Overall two-wheeler sales reported a 14 per cent increase to 3,10,353 in December 2025, but domestic sales were more or less flat at 1,32,228 motorcycles last month, compared to 1,28,335 motorcycles in the same month a year ago. In the April to December 2025 period, Bajaj Auto reported overall two-wheeler sales of 31,50,161 units, up from 30,38,746 units in the same period a year ago. Exports during the period grew by 16 per cent, but domestic sales fell 4 per cent from 18,07,153 units in the April-December 2024 period to 17,27,128 units in the April-December 2025 period.