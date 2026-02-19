Volkswagen Tayron Launched In India at Rs 46.99 Lakh
- Launched in R-Line spec
- 2.0 TSi develops 200 bhp and 320 Nm
- Takes on the Skoda Kodiaq
Volkswagen has launched the all-new Tayron three-row SUV in India at Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the same MQB Evo platform as the Tiguan, the Tayron sits on a 109 mm longer wheelbase and is essentially the replacement for the discontinued Tiguan Allspace. Unlike the Tiguan, the new Tayron is being locally assembled in the country, though it too is being offered in a single R-Line spec.
In terms of styling, the Tayron’s design is not too different from the Tiguan, with a familiar fascia featuring sleek projector headlamps flanking an enclosed grille and an aggressive front bumper with a wide central air dam. In profile, the Tayron’s larger size does become evident, though it rides on the same alloy wheel design as the Tiguan. At the rear, the design is again quite similar to the Tiguan, with the main differences being the revised tail lamps.
The cabin design follows the latest VW design template with a layered dashboard, free-standing central touchscreen, minimal physical buttons on the centre console, and a digital instrument cluster neatly integrated into the dashboard. The big change over the Tiguan is the presence of a third row of seats.
In terms of features, you get kit such as a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging for two devices, ventilated and massaging front seats, a large 15-inch touchscreen, and a full suite of ADAS features.
Under the hood, the Tayron gets the same 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol mill as the Tiguan, pushing out a peak 200 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Power is sent to wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox paired with 4Motion all-wheel drive.
In terms of competition, the Tayron is a direct rival to the Skoda Kodiaq.
