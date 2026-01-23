logo
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Local Assembly Begins In India Ahead Of Launch

Bilal Firfiray
Jan 23, 2026, 01:05 AM
Key Highlights
  • Locally assembled in India, less than a year after its global debut
  • Production underway at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant
  • Positioned as Volkswagen India’s most premium 7-seat SUV in India

Volkswagen India has commenced local assembly of the Tayron R-Line, marking a significant step in the brand’s premium SUV strategy for the Indian market. The Tayron R-Line is being assembled at Volkswagen’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra. Although the official date is yet to be announced, the Tayron R is on track for the India launch in the first quarter of 2026.

Volkswagen Tayron 2025 1280 0ba6d7123e55f23af137eafb333aa47b15

Also Read: India-Spec Volkswagen Tayron Revealed

With this move, Volkswagen aims to make its premium, German-engineered SUVs more accessible to Indian buyers, while also strengthening its local manufacturing footprint. The start of production comes less than a year after the Tayron’s global debut, underlining the brand’s intent to reduce time-to-market for India.

Volkswagen Tayron 2025 1280 e8f501e15f9e38141864f8bc7784f5484a

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design

Positioned as Volkswagen India’s most premium SUV, the Tayron R-Line offers three-row seating, is positioned above the Tiguan and comes with the sportier R-Line design treatment. It carries VW’s recognisable design language with an overall length of just under five metres. The cabin is typically German and matches what you see in the Golf GTI.

Volkswagen Tayron 2025 1280 ffb3f0527b68521ce8004577c751a86c17

Also read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Crosses 2 Million Unit Production Milestone

With production now underway, Volkswagen is gearing up to intensify its presence in the premium SUV space, where it already retails models such as the Tiguan R-Line alongside the Taigun and Virtus. More details, including pricing and specifications for India, are expected closer to the Tayron R-Line’s official launch in Q1 2026.

Volkswagen Tayron 2025 1280 b931267997101f1882cfe88a33a1a5394c
