BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review: The Driver’s SUV Returns
- 255bhp/400Nm B48 Turbo-Petrol with Mild Hybrid Tech
- 0–100kmph in 6.3 seconds
- M Sport Pro kit with bigger wheels, M badging and leatherette upholstery
There is a certain feeling that comes with a BMW badge. For decades, the Bavarian carmaker’s identity has revolved around one promise: building cars that are rewarding behind the wheel. The phrase may have become marketing folklore over time, but at its core, it stood for something very real.
However, in recent years, that identity has softened. Focus shifted to efficiency. Comfort was improved. So was the refinement. All good things, certainly. But somewhere along the way, the sharp edge dulled just a little. The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport feels like a quiet correction. But is it?
Changes Inside And Out?
Visually, the M Sport package adds the necessary drama. Chunkier alloy wheels with wider tyres, red brake callipers, sportier bumpers and subtle M badges give this version a more assertive stance. The standard X3, in comparison, now appears slightly restrained.
On the inside, the M Sport detailing continues with sportier trims and accents that are slightly different compared to the standard version. Overall, the cabin remains practical, but you know you are sitting in something special.
What’s The Deal About The 30?
This is the new range-topping version of the G45-gen X3, which we know already. It is spacious, well-built, comfortable and, in diesel guise, astonishingly efficient. In fact, the last time we drove the new-generation X3, the conversation centred on its near 20kmpl real-world fuel economy and its polished road manners.
But the 30 xDrive M Sport changes the narrative with one critical upgrade: the engine. Under the bonnet sits BMW’s familiar 2.0-litre B48 turbo-petrol engine, but in a much stronger state of tune. Output jumps to 255bhp and 400Nm — roughly 70bhp and 90Nm more than the standard 20 petrol. Claimed 0–100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. That is a serious pace.
A 48-volt mild-hybrid system is also integrated into the powertrain. Importantly, this isn’t gimmick engineering but a genuine boost in the mild-hybrid setup, which smoothens low-speed responses and fills in the torque curve during sudden throttle inputs. The result is a power delivery that feels almost naturally aspirated in character, clean, linear and immediate.
On paper, these numbers are strong but not outrageous. Behind the wheel, they feel far more alive than the specification sheet suggests. The engine does not merely propel the car forward; it invites you to explore it. Its communicative – in the best way possible. There is a deep, sonorous note at idle. As revs rise, the soundtrack builds into something genuinely satisfying — not artificially loud, not theatrically aggressive, but mechanically authentic. It is the kind of sound that enthusiasts recognise instantly.
Courtesy of the mild-hybrid assist, the turbo lag is practically absent. It helps mask any hesitation, and throttle response feels crisp. The engine spins freely, almost eagerly, encouraging you to push it. For many long-time BMW fans, this powertrain alone will feel like a homecoming.
Slot the drive mode into Sport, press the accelerator with intent, and the X3 surges forward with conviction. But what truly stands out is the mid-range punch. That 400Nm torque figure translates into effortless overtakes and decisive acceleration. There is no waiting for the boost to build. No second-guessing whether you have enough in reserve.
The engine is paired with BMW’s excellent 8-speed automatic transmission. As expected, shifts are quick, seamless and intelligent. It almost always seems to anticipate the right gear, whether you are cruising calmly or pushing harder on a winding stretch. Overall. This drivetrain combination feels cohesive — calibrated by engineers who care about the way a car feels, not just how big the number on the spec sheet is.
If there is one defining trait that separates a BMW from its competitors, it is steering feel. The X3 30 xDrive M Sport delivers precisely that. The steering has real weight — not artificial heaviness, but genuine resistance that communicates what the front wheels are doing. Turn into a corner, and the SUV remains impressively flat. Body roll is well contained, and the chassis feels composed even when driven briskly.
The xDrive all-wheel-drive system plays a significant role here. Power is distributed cleanly, allowing you to accelerate out of corners with confidence. Wider tyres, courtesy of the M Sport package, enhance grip levels further. The remarkable part is this: you do not drive the X3 like a typical SUV, but more like a hot hatch.
Conclusion
Spend some time behind the wheel of the X3 30xDrive, and it will become evident that BMW has not forgotten its roots. It simply needed the right variant to remind us. When launched, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport is expected to sit at the top of the range. With existing X3 variants priced around Rs 70–72 lakh (ex-showroom), this version could cross the Rs 80 lakh mark. That is serious money, and for the average luxury SUV buyer seeking comfort, badge value and user friendliness, the standard X3 variants make more sense. As they are frugal, refined and more practical.
However, this range-topping X3 is not aimed at the average buyer. It is for the enthusiast who still believes an SUV can entertain. For someone who values throttle response and steering feel as much as rear-seat comfort. For those who need a practical family car through the week but want something special for those soul-energising drives. Crucially, it does not compromise the practicality of the standard X3.
It remains spacious, comfortable and usable. But layered on top of that practicality is a distinctly emotional edge. Those few who understand why BMW built its reputation in the first place, this is the X3 that makes sense. And frankly, we need more cars like this.
Pictures By Tanmay Varthak
