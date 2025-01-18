2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: All-New BMW X3 SUV Launched In India At Rs 75.80 Lakh

BMW has launched the all-new X3 SUV in India with prices starting at Rs 75.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally unveiled in June 2024, the X3, now in its fourth generation, is built on a new platform and gets a range of updates to keep it in line with newer offerings from BMW. The SUV will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options in the Indian market. Bookings for the X3 are now open with deliveries to start in April 2025.

The full prices are as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Petrol Rs 75.80 lakh Diesel Rs 77.80 lakh

Also Read: All-New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut



The new X3's design is vastly different from the older model

Visually, the new X3’s design is miles away from its predecessor inside out. While the silhouette of the SUV is more or less the same as before, it gets a cleaner design, with softer body lines, and more prominent haunches. Up front, the X3 gets more angular headlamps that house dual L-shaped DRLs, a larger version of the kidney grille, and a prominent air dam on the front bumper. Towards the rear, the new X3 gets new taillamps with T-shaped graphics. The new BMW X3 is 34 millimetres longer than its predecessor, 29 mm wider, and gets a 25 mm drop in height.

Also Read: CES 2025: Next-Gen BMW Panoramic iDrive Unveiled; Enter Production By End-2025



The X3 gets a 14.9-inch infotainment display, and a 12.3-inch digital instruments cluster

On the inside, the new X3’s cabin layout is similar to newer offerings from the German automaker, featuring a 14.9-inch infotainment display, and a 12.3-inch digital instruments cluster that are housed inside the same bezel. The infotainment system runs the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on BMW Operating System 9. The SUV features a plethora of lighting elements around areas such as the door sills and the centre console.

Features on offer also include powered front seats with active ventilation, a panoramic glass roof, a Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive dampers and more.

On the powertrain front, the 2.0-litre diesel engine churns out 194 bhp and 400 Nm, while the 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 187 bhp, 310 Nm. Both engines feature 48 V mild-hybrid technology and come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: New BMW 1 Series Design Patented In India



The new BMW X3’s rivals in the Indian market will include Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Audi Q5.