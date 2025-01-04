Login
New BMW 1 Series Design Patented In India

Unveiled in June 2024, the new BMW 1 Series hatchback received an all-new design, alongside a range of new features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW has filed a design patent for the 1 Series hatchback in India.
  • The new BMW 1 Series was unveiled in June 2024.
  • Gets 48V mild-hybrid tech.

BMW India has filed a design patent for the new 1 Series hatchback, sparking rumours that BMW will start selling the hatchback in India after a long hiatus. Unveiled in June 2024, the new BMW 1 Series hatchback received an all-new design, alongside a range of new features. While BMW calls this the fourth-generation 1 Series, this is essentially a heavily updated version of the older 1 Series, built on the same platform. The new model also received mild-hybrid tech on the 120 and 120d variants. 

 

Also Read: All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut
 New Generation BMW 1 Series Unveiled Gets All New Design Mild Hybrid Tech

The new 1 Series gets fresh styling

 

The new model’s design is notably different from the older model and is more in line with newer models from BMW. Styling cues include sleeker-looking headlamps, a smaller version of the kidney grille, new angular tail lamps, and an all-new bumper. Inside, the 1-Series gets a totally revamped cabin layout, headlined by a driver-focused 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment system, merged into one unit. The displays run the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect function. 

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW M2 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore
 New Generation BMW 1 Series Unveiled Gets All New Design Mild Hybrid Tech 1

The car gets a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment system inside

 

On the powertrain front, the 1-Series is offered with four engines in total in the global market- a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (296 bhp, 400 Nm) in the M135, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (154 bhp, 240 Nm) in the 120 variant, a  and a 2.0-litre diesel engine (148 bhp, 360 Nm) in the 120d, along with a non-hybrid derivative of the same engine in the 118d, with the same power figures. BMW seems to have dropped the ‘i’ suffix from its petrol variants for this car. Out of these engines, the 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines receive 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. All engines come mated to a 7-speed Steptronic transmission.


 

# BMW India# BMW 1 Series# BMW 1 Series design patent# BMW 1 Series hatchback# Cars
