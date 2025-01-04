New BMW 1 Series Design Patented In India

BMW India has filed a design patent for the new 1 Series hatchback, sparking rumours that BMW will start selling the hatchback in India after a long hiatus. Unveiled in June 2024, the new BMW 1 Series hatchback received an all-new design, alongside a range of new features. While BMW calls this the fourth-generation 1 Series, this is essentially a heavily updated version of the older 1 Series, built on the same platform. The new model also received mild-hybrid tech on the 120 and 120d variants.

The new 1 Series gets fresh styling

The new model’s design is notably different from the older model and is more in line with newer models from BMW. Styling cues include sleeker-looking headlamps, a smaller version of the kidney grille, new angular tail lamps, and an all-new bumper. Inside, the 1-Series gets a totally revamped cabin layout, headlined by a driver-focused 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment system, merged into one unit. The displays run the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect function.

The car gets a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment system inside

On the powertrain front, the 1-Series is offered with four engines in total in the global market- a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (296 bhp, 400 Nm) in the M135, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (154 bhp, 240 Nm) in the 120 variant, a and a 2.0-litre diesel engine (148 bhp, 360 Nm) in the 120d, along with a non-hybrid derivative of the same engine in the 118d, with the same power figures. BMW seems to have dropped the ‘i’ suffix from its petrol variants for this car. Out of these engines, the 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines receive 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. All engines come mated to a 7-speed Steptronic transmission.



