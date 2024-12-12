All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut

BMW has teased the all-electric next-gen M3 performance sedan. While camouflaged, the images give us a good idea of what to expect from the electric performance sedan. The car will be built on the Neue Klasse platform, a dedicated EV platform from BMW which will also be utilised in the upcoming electric 3 series, the i3. While the i3 will debut in 2026, the electric M3 is likely to have its world premiere set sometime in 2027. Upon its debut, the electric M3 will be sold alongside a gas-powered version of the sports car, which is expected to retain the iconic 3.0 litre inline-6 engine.

The electric M3 appears to be smaller in dimensions to the current model

According to the images, the upcoming electric M3 appears to be smaller in dimensions to the current model. The silhouette of the vehicle is also vastly different from the already-on-sale M3, sporting shorter overhangs, flared fenders, a more uniformly flowing roofline and a longer, more upright boot deck. The fascia borrows a few elements from the Neue Klasse concept, unveiled in September, last year, such as the revised version of the kidney grille. The front end also gets sleek horizontal headlamps. Another visual detail that can be observed are the flush door handles.

The electric M3 is expected to feature a minimalistic interior

While BMW hasn’t given us a glimpse at the interior, it is safe to expect that it will come with a minimalistic interior layout much like the Neue Klasse concept. Expect very few physical controls to be present, with most of the functions, including the iDrive controller to be integrated into the large central touchscreen.

The electric M3 is expected to debut in 2027

The electric M3 will reportedly feature a quad-motor setup, with one motor driving each wheel. It was stated during the Neue Klasse concept’s unveiling that the models will have 4695- and 46120-format cylindrical cells with increased nickel content and reduced cobalt content. These cells are said to offer 20 per cent higher energy density than current BMW EVs. Additionally, Neue Klasse EVs will also have 30 per cent quicker charge times.