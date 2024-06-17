BMW iX Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Debut in 2025

BMW is working on a mid-life refresh for its iX flagship electric SUV with the updated model expected to debut in 2025. The facelifted SUV is expected to receive a number of changes both cosmetic and under the skin with reports suggesting an overhaul of the EV’s powertrains to extract improved mileage and performance.

While the test mule spied wore heavy camouflage, reports say that cosmetic changes are likely to be only minor in-line with BMW’s recent string of facelifted models. Changes are likely to include tweaks to the bumpers and light clusters with the SUV also likely to feature an illuminated grille surround on some variants. Interestingly, BMW has steered clear of the split headlamp set-up of its other flagship models - the 7 Series and X7, with the iX testmules continuing to use similar headlamps as the current model.

The facelifted iX is also expected to get an overhauled variant line-up with the current range of xDrive40, xDrive50 and M60 being replaced by new xDrive45, xDrive60 and M70 variants. Revised badging aside all variants are expected to see a bump up in performance with the M70 likely to mirror the output of the i7 M70 sold in many markets including India. The update could also see BMW make improvements to the SUV’s driving range as well.

The iX is expected to debut sometime in the first half of 2025 with sales to commence in global markets in the following months. Expect the updated iX to also make its way to India as well.



