BMW M2 Updated: Gets More Power, Revised Tech

BMW has also updated the standard 2 Series Coupe for global markets with minor tweaks.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Updated M2 now makes additional 27 bhp
  • Carbon racing seats on M2 now a standalone option
  • Updated 2 Series Coupe range gets new colours, wheel options and OS 8.5

BMW has updated the 2 Series Coupe line-up for global markets including the M2. It’s the latter that gets the most notable change with the 3.0-litre in-line six petrol engine boosted to offer similar power and torque as the larger M3 and M4. The entire line-up also features updates such as new exterior colours, alloy wheels, updates to the tech and some reshuffling of features.

 

Also read: New Mini Cooper 3-Door Bookings Open In India
 

2024 BMW M2 2

M2 now gets the option of silver alloy wheels.

 

Starting with the M2, a first glance at the performance coupe will reveal no major changes. The design has been left almost untouched for the 2024 update with the most notable changes coming in the form of the new alloy wheels, blacked-out M2 badging on the boot and a black-finished exhaust. As before the M2 features a staggered wheel set-up with 19-inch units up front and 20-inchers at the rear though they feature a new design. Black wheels are standard though now buyers do get the option to have them finished in silver.

 

2024 BMW M2 1

Black finished exhaust is now standard and M2 badge now also finished in black.

 

Inside, the updated M2 gets the new design BMW M steering along with an updated infotainment system and gauge cluster running BMW’s latest OS 8.5. Other notable updates include tweaked air-con vent designs, the option of red inserts on the standard sports seats and the M Carbon racing seats are now offered as a standalone option. Previously, the seats were bundled with the M Race Track pack.

 

Also read: New BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase Confirmed For India; Launch On July 24
 

The highlight of the updated M2 however is the engine. The 3.0-litre, turbocharged, in-line six sees a bump up in power now making 473 bhp and 600 Nm (550 Nm in manual guise) – up from 446 bhp and identical to the larger M3 and M4. As before power is sent to the rear-wheel via an 8-speed automatic gearbox with a 6-speed manual offered as an option.

 

2024 BMW M2 3

 Interior gets minor styling updates; red inserts on seats are an option on the M2; Screens now run BMW OS 8.5.

 

Moving to the standard 2 Series Coupe range, the coupe receives similar updates inside the cabin with the latest BMW OS 8.5 software and tweaks to the air-con vent design. On the outside, the 2 Series Coupe now gets the M Sport Package as standard thus featuring sportier bumpers and trim elements across the range. Buyers can additionally option a M Sport Professional package that offers dark-finished cosmetic elements. All models also receive new paint finishes with the previously M2 exclusive Zandvoort Blue now offered on the M240i.

 

Also Read: BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Crore

 

As before, the standard 2 Series is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard in all but the base model.

 

2024 BMW M2 Series Coupe

Standard 2 Series Coupe gets M Sport Pack as standard; offered with new colours.

 

Also read: Upcoming BMW iX3 Image Leaked Ahead Of Debut
 

Expect BMW to eventually launch the updated M2 in India following its rollout in international markets. Expect the updated model to cost a premium over the current M2, which is priced from Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

