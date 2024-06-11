New BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase Confirmed For India; Launch On July 24

BMW is all set to launch the latest generation of the 5 Series sedan in India on July 24, 2024. The big news is the new-gen model will be sold here in long-wheelbase guise, making it the first generation of the luxury sedan in India to be offered in this format. India is also the first market where the long-wheelbase version of the new 5 Series will be offered in a right-hand-drive configuration. With the generational update, the sedan gets an all-new design, interior and features over the outgoing version of the sedan in India. The launch of the car in India follows the introduction of the i5 M60, the all-electric version of the new 5 Series.

BMW will launch the all-new 5 Series on July 24, 2024

The front end now gets all-new adaptive LED headlights, followed by a larger version of the kidney grille featuring 14 vertical louvres. Down the sides, the prominent lines and creases of the outgoing model have been softened and it now features a more flowing roofline than its predecessors. It gets new LED taillamps. As this is the long-wheelbase version, the 5 Series measures 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height, making it 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm higher than the outgoing model.

The new 5 Series is 212 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 41 mm taller than the outgoing model.

The cabin is in line with recent new BMWs, with the free-standing display atop the dashboard housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch central touchscreen. The new 5 Series also gets tech from the larger 7 Series such as the optional Interaction Bar that houses a host of touch-based controls for varying functions. The new 5 Series also receives the latest iDrive 8.5 that brings with it an improved interface with a new “Quick Select” function offering one-touch access to selected functions without needing to scroll through menus. A few other features include four-zone climate control, ambient lighting and an 18-speaker sound system from Bowers and Wilkins.

The interior will feature a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central screen.

While BMW hasn’t clarified what powertrain options the sedan will be available with, we expect it to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (530Li), a 2.0-litre diesel engine (520Ld), with both engines likely to feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Upon its launch, the BMW 5-Series' main rivals will be the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and the Audi A6.

