BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Crore

All-electric performance sedan is the first derivative of the new-gen 5 Series to be launched in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • All-electric i5 M60 develops 593 bhp and 820 Nm
  • Offers a claimed range of up to 516 km
  • Imported to India as a CBU

BMW India has launched the high-performance i5 M60 xDrive in India at Rs. 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). Unveiled globally early last year, the i5 is the all-electric derivative of the new-gen BMW 5 Series with the m60 currently the most potent variant of the EV. The electric sedan joins a growing line-up of electric vehicles from BMW India which currently also sells the i4 and i7 sedans as well as the iX1 and iX SUVs in the EV space.

 

Also read: 2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates
 

i5 M60 is the most powerful derivative of BMW's electric sedan

 

Starting with the specifications, the i5 M60 packs in an all-wheel drive drivetrain with an electric motor on each axle. The electric sedan has a combined output of up to 593 bhp and 820 Nm. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 230 kmph. The drivetrain is paired with a 83.9 kWh battery pack giving the EV a claimed range of up to 516 km on a single charge. BMW says that all units of the i5 M60 will come with a complimentary 11 kW wall box charger with buyers also offered the option of a more powerful 22 kW unit. The sedan also supports up to 205 kW DC fast charging.

 

Also read: All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
 

Styling is similar to the new 5 Series on sale in global markets.

 

The i5 is the first derivative of the new 5 Series to make it to India with styling much the same as the internal combustion model due to arrive in the coming months. The i5, however, does get some distinctive touches such as the blue halos around the BMW roundels and a blanked-out grille. This being a M-performance variant, the i5 M60 gets a different grille design along with featuring sportier elements such as a rear diffuser, large 20-inch alloy wheels and sport seats in the cabin.

 

Cabin is typical new-age BMW with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen; gets sport seats as standard.

 

Also Read: BMW i5 Electric Sedan Revealed; Packs 81.2 kWh Battery, Over 500 Km Of Range

 

Coming to the features the i5 M60 packs four-zone climate control, active seat ventilation (front seats), panoramic glass roof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.9-inch touchscreen, a 655-watt 17-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system, adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, 360-degree cameras and more. Additionally, buyers can also choose to option on tech such as adaptive M suspension, comfort front seats and parking assistant professional which lets users to park the vehicle through their smartphones.

 

Coming to the rivals, the i5 currently sits in a price bracket without any direct competition, with the Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQS positioned in a higher segment. At its current price, the i5 will sit across from the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace.

# BMW i5# BMW i5 sedan# BMW i5 EV# BMW i5 India# BMW India# BMW i5 Price# BMW i5 EV Launched# BMW i5 Launched# BMW i5 M60# BMW i5 M60 Launched# BMW i5 M60 xDrive# BMW EV# BMW India EV# Cars# Cover Story
