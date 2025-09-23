logo
New Delhi

BMW iX5 Hydrogen To Enter Series Production In 2028

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 mins read
2025-09-23 13:13:31
Follow us on
Article Image
Key Highlights
  • New iX5 Hydrogen will use the third-gen fuel cell system co-developed with Toyota
  • HyMoS (Hydrogen Mobility at Scale) initiative to accelerate hydrogen refueling ecosystems across Europe first
  • Under development for almost a decade now

BMW has taken another swing at the powertrain game, this time putting hydrogen on equal footing with petrol, diesel, hybrid, and battery-electric power. The Bavarian carmaker has announced that the all-new iX5 Hydrogen will enter series production in 2028, making it the brand’s first hydrogen-powered model available to customers worldwide.

P90617811 high Res testing the new bmw

Also Read: GST 2.0: BMW Cars, SUVs Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 13.60 Lakh

For the first time, the BMW X5 lineup will feature five drivetrain options. Before the turn of the decade, customers will be able to choose between petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, pure EV, and now, a fuel-cell electric powertrain. Building on years of pilot testing, the iX5 Hydrogen will be powered by BMW’s third-generation fuel cell system, which was co-developed with Toyota. This third-gen FCEV powertrain is claimed to be compact, powerful, and more efficient, while also offering a longer range, higher output, and lower energy consumption.

P90617823 high Res testing the new bmw

Prototype production is already underway at BMW’s competence centres in Munich, Steyr, and Landshut. Along with series production, BMW will also bring hydrogen mobility as part of its HyMoS (Hydrogen Mobility at Scale) initiative. HyMoS will partner with stakeholders across industries to build local hydrogen ecosystems. These scale-up refuelling stations will be serving demand from trucks, buses, and passenger cars. While pilot programs are already in place in Germany and France, further metropolitan rollouts are planned across the Old Continent.

# bmw india# bmw india SUVs# bmw hyrdogen# bmw ix5 hydrogen# bmw ix5# bmw ix electric# car# Cars# New Cars# Opinion# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# eletcric cars# Press Releases# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story

Popular BMW Models

Latest Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 8.72 - 13.21 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 1.45 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • Tesla Model Y
    Tesla
    Model Y
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia
    Carens Clavis EV
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BMW iX5 Hydrogen To Enter Series Production In 2028