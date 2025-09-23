BMW iX5 Hydrogen To Enter Series Production In 2028

BMW has taken another swing at the powertrain game, this time putting hydrogen on equal footing with petrol, diesel, hybrid, and battery-electric power. The Bavarian carmaker has announced that the all-new iX5 Hydrogen will enter series production in 2028, making it the brand’s first hydrogen-powered model available to customers worldwide.

Also Read: GST 2.0: BMW Cars, SUVs Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 13.60 Lakh



For the first time, the BMW X5 lineup will feature five drivetrain options. Before the turn of the decade, customers will be able to choose between petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, pure EV, and now, a fuel-cell electric powertrain. Building on years of pilot testing, the iX5 Hydrogen will be powered by BMW’s third-generation fuel cell system, which was co-developed with Toyota. This third-gen FCEV powertrain is claimed to be compact, powerful, and more efficient, while also offering a longer range, higher output, and lower energy consumption.

Prototype production is already underway at BMW’s competence centres in Munich, Steyr, and Landshut. Along with series production, BMW will also bring hydrogen mobility as part of its HyMoS (Hydrogen Mobility at Scale) initiative. HyMoS will partner with stakeholders across industries to build local hydrogen ecosystems. These scale-up refuelling stations will be serving demand from trucks, buses, and passenger cars. While pilot programs are already in place in Germany and France, further metropolitan rollouts are planned across the Old Continent.