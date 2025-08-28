2025 BMW X5 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1 Crore; Prices Hiked By Rs 2.5 Lakh

BMW India has launched the updated 2025 X5 SUV. Offered in both petrol and diesel guises across four variants, prices for the SUV range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom). The changes on this version of the X5 include a few minor cosmetic tweaks alongside a few feature additions. Additionally, the previous M Sport variants have been replaced by new M Sport Pro variants. The SUV has also received an increase in price with the update.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) Old Price (ex-showroom) BMW X5 xDrive40i Rs 1,00,30,000 Rs 97,80,000 BMW X5 xDrive30d Rs 1,02,30,000 Rs 99,80,000 BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro Rs 1,13,00,000 Rs 1,10,50,000 BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro Rs 1,15,00,000 Rs 1,12,50,000

On the cosmetic front, the BMW gets a few minor design updates which include revised internals for the headlights. Furthermore, opting for the M Sport Pro package will equip the vehicle with bits such as gloss black elements like Kidney Grille, air breathers and tailpipe trims. The M Sport Pro variants also get an M Sport Exhaust and M Sport brakes with Red calipers. Both trims come with 21-inch alloy wheels. The M Sport Pro variants also get M-badged seatbelts on the inside.

The list of features on the X5 include BMW’s curved panoramic display which consists of a 12.3- inch digital cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system, four-zone automatic climate control system, electrically-adjustable seats, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon surround sound system. A feature addition on the SUV includes a new Off-Road package with four off-road driving modes (Sand, Rocks, Gravel, Snow). Furthermore, adaptive air suspension is now a standard feature.

The X5 xDrive40i is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six, making close to 374 bhp and 520 Nm. The diesel-powered xDrive30d, meanwhile, is powered by a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 286 hp and 650 Nm. Both variants feature an eight-speed automatic gearbox.