2025 BMW X5 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1 Crore; Prices Hiked By Rs 2.5 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on August 28, 2025
Highlights
- The prices for all variants of the X5 have gone up to Rs 2.5 lakh.
- Lineup gets new M Sport Pro variants.
- Offered with both diesel and petrol engines.
BMW India has launched the updated 2025 X5 SUV. Offered in both petrol and diesel guises across four variants, prices for the SUV range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom). The changes on this version of the X5 include a few minor cosmetic tweaks alongside a few feature additions. Additionally, the previous M Sport variants have been replaced by new M Sport Pro variants. The SUV has also received an increase in price with the update.
Also Read: BMW Has Sold Over 5,000 Electric Cars And SUVs In India
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Old Price (ex-showroom)
|BMW X5 xDrive40i
|Rs 1,00,30,000
|Rs 97,80,000
|BMW X5 xDrive30d
|Rs 1,02,30,000
|Rs 99,80,000
|BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro
|Rs 1,13,00,000
|Rs 1,10,50,000
|BMW X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro
|Rs 1,15,00,000
|Rs 1,12,50,000
On the cosmetic front, the BMW gets a few minor design updates which include revised internals for the headlights. Furthermore, opting for the M Sport Pro package will equip the vehicle with bits such as gloss black elements like Kidney Grille, air breathers and tailpipe trims. The M Sport Pro variants also get an M Sport Exhaust and M Sport brakes with Red calipers. Both trims come with 21-inch alloy wheels. The M Sport Pro variants also get M-badged seatbelts on the inside.
Also Read: BMW 3 Series, M340i 50 Jahre Editions Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 64 Lakh
The list of features on the X5 include BMW’s curved panoramic display which consists of a 12.3- inch digital cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system, four-zone automatic climate control system, electrically-adjustable seats, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon surround sound system. A feature addition on the SUV includes a new Off-Road package with four off-road driving modes (Sand, Rocks, Gravel, Snow). Furthermore, adaptive air suspension is now a standard feature.
Also Read: BMW India Announces 3% Price Hike Starting September
The X5 xDrive40i is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six, making close to 374 bhp and 520 Nm. The diesel-powered xDrive30d, meanwhile, is powered by a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 286 hp and 650 Nm. Both variants feature an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
