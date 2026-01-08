2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On Comfort

Mahindra has always had a strong hold on the midsize SUV segment. It started with the XUV500, moved to the XUV700, and now that SUV, has received a major facelift. Enter the new Mahindra XUV 7XO. This time, Mahindra has gone all in on design, features, tech and comfort. We spent time with the SUV in Jaisalmer to see whether the changes are just incremental or actually substantial.

Design & Styling

Visually, the new 7XO looks sharper and more imposing. The design feels grand and premium, but also more restrained and less in-your-face than the XUV700. That restraint does make it look slightly smaller, even though the dimensions remain unchanged. It’s one of the few modern Mahindras where I genuinely like the grille.

A welcome addition is that you get Bi-LED projector headlamps and C-shaped LED DRLs as standard. That said, while the fog lamp placement works with the design, the units themselves feel a bit like an afterthought. Along the sides, there isn’t much that’s new, apart from the fresh dual-tone 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Mahindra is now offering the faux roof rails and the shark-fin antenna as standard. Also standard, are the auto pop-out flush door handles, however, I have never really been a fan of them. The rear sees only subtle updates, largely inspired by the electric XEV 9S, including the LED tail-lamps. That said, it’s disappointing that Mahindra still doesn’t offer a powered tailgate, a feature that’s now fairly common in this segment.

Interior & Cabin Features

The cabin is where most of the updates are. The MX variant is gone, and the range now starts with the AX trim. More importantly, there’s no 5-seater anymore. Three rows are standard, so if you wanted a proper, full-size boot, that option is off the table.

Most variants get a 7-seat layout, while the range-topping AX7 Tech and AX7 Luxury also offer a 6-seater with captain seats in the second row. The seats have been updated with high-density foam, and now you also get new cream and tan dual-tone leatherette, which honestly isn’t to my taste.

The dashboard is all-new and clearly inspired by the XEV 9S electric SUV. You get the signature coast-to-coast triple 12.3-inch screen setup, and importantly, it’s now standard across the range. It’s packed with tech, which I’ll get to shortly, but almost all key functions, including climate control, are now routed through the touchscreen. That’s something I’m not a fan of. I preferred the older design with tactile buttons and knobs. There is a capacitive shortcut panel below the screens, but the touch points aren’t intuitive and often take more than one attempt to register.

The steering is adjustable both for height and reach and features with mounted controls for audio and cruise control right from the base trim. Higher variants get ADAS functions. Both front seats get power adjustment with ventilation function, while a central armrest with storage is standard. The Panoramic sunroof which we saw in the 9S too has been retained, but only from the AX5 trim and above.

Mahindra has also worked on enhancing the rear seat package. So, you now get ventilations function for passengers sitting on either side, along with sun blinds for windows. And you also get powered boss mode controls. Like the electric 9S, now you get 65W Type C USB ports attached to the back of the front seats, and there is a rear wireless charger as well.

However, the rear AC vents still do not come with blower controls. The third row remains unchanged in terms of space or comfort and is still only ideal for children.

Infotainment & Tech

The new infotainment of the 7XO is loaded with smart tech. In addition to wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is standard, you also get entertainment suite with a host of streaming services. Of course, it only works on the main screen when the SUV is stationary.

However, the same set-up is available on the passenger screen which can be used at all times. In fact, I like the fact that Mahindra has designed it so that it’s not visible at all from the driver’s seat, as safety comes first.

The Adrenox connected car tech too is standard, featuring all smart functions like remote lock/unlock, SOS, geofencing etc. But the big highlight is the sound system. A 16-speaker surround sound unit from Harman Kardon, along with Dolby Atmos support. Simply put it will be a treat for audiophiles. The digital driver cluster is s crisp and informatic and now also displays feed from the radar camera.

Safety

In recent years, Mahindra has put a strong focus on safety, and with this update, it takes things a step further. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, brake assist, hill-hold, hill-descent control and ISOFIX are all standard. Higher variants add more sensors, cameras and electronic aids, with the big upgrade being radar-based ADAS for improved accuracy. In fact, top-end 7XO also comes with a 540-degree camera system, which additnally shows underbody view of the SUV.

The XUV700 already held a 5-star rating, and that should broadly carry over here as well. That said, routing more vehicle functions through touchscreen sub-menus can be distracting, and it’s something worth keeping in mind from a safety perspective.

Powertrain & Performance

Under the hood, nothing has changed. You still get the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel, and it’s the diesel that I drove. Outputs remain unchanged too – 183 bhp and 450 Nm with the automatic, while the manual loses 30 Nm. It’s a proven engine with strong pulling power and plenty of grunt, and that character remains. It’s smooth, refined, and the strong mid-range makes effortless triple-digit cruising easy.

The test car was the 6-speed torque converter automatic. Shifts are smooth and well judged, and it sends power cleanly to the front wheels, or all four if you opt for 4WD. It’s tuned more for relaxed cruising than outright performance, so hard throttle inputs come with a slight pause. That said, it’s still one of the better automatics in this segment.

These are areas that not really needed any improvement, and thus Mahindra has not focused on them. But the one area where the improvement is quite massive is the SUV’s on-road mannerisms. Why? Courtesy of the Davinci.

Comfort & Dynamics

The new 7XO gets a revised suspension setup with Mahindra’s adaptive damping tech called Davinci. Mahindra claims it’s a world-first for an SUV. Up front, new piston valves adjust oil flow based on road conditions for better damping. At the rear, the independent multi-link suspension now gets a control fan, which helps improve stability and comfort.

On the road, the SUV feels more settled and rides comfortably, especially in the second row. That said, it isn’t flawless. It handles smaller undulations well, but on really broken roads it can feel jittery. It’s manageable, but I would’ve liked tighter control. There’s also a bit of bounce over uneven surfaces but it’s not unsettling, however, the body roll shows up when you push it through corners.

Verdict

The XUV 7XO is not a radical reinvention, but it is a well-judged and meaningful upgrade. The design is more mature, the cabin is packed with tech, and ride comfort has improved noticeably, especially in the second row. The engines carry over unchanged, but they remain strong, refined and well matched to the SUV’s brief. And with prices between Rs. 13.66 lakh and Rs. 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom) the new Mahindra XUV 7XO packs in a lot of values, especially when you see all the standard features on offer.

The suspension is the real highlight here, delivering better stability and everyday comfort. Yes, the touchscreen-heavy interface hurts usability, some features feel more gimmicky than necessary, and the third row is still best for kids. But step back and look at the overall package, and the 7XO delivers strong value, big presence and loads of features, making it one of the most compelling midsize SUVs you can buy today.

Photos: Vaibhav Dahanawade