VLF Mobster 135 Price Hiked As Introductory Offer Ends

Italian two-wheeler brand Velocifero (VLF) has revised the price of its Mobster 135 scooter in India following the conclusion of its introductory offer. The scooter is now priced at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), marking an increase of Rs 7,000 over the earlier introductory price.

The Mobster 135 was launched in September 2025 at an introductory price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The company received over 2,500 bookings within the first month of launch. Subsequently, VLF extended the introductory pricing to an additional 500 units, taking the total number of customers who benefited from the launch price to 3,000. The offer remained valid for a little over five months before being withdrawn.

Powering the Mobster 135 is a 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The engine punches out 12.1 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 11.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. VLF claims a top speed of 100 kmph and a fuel efficiency figure of 46 kmpl. The scooter is equipped with an 8-litre fuel tank.

In terms of features, the Mobster 135 comes with a 5.0-inch TFT display offering Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition, and switchable traction control. It has a kerb weight of 122 kg, a wheelbase of 1,341mm, a seat height of 797mm, and ground clearance of 155mm.

Braking is handled by a 230mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel switchable ABS. The suspension setup comprises a telescopic front fork and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers. The scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres, sized 120/70 at the front and 130/70 at the rear.