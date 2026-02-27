BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse Named 2026 World Car Person of the Year

In a definitive nod to his engineering-led transformation of the BMW Group, Oliver Zipse has been officially named the 2026 World Car Person of the Year.

Also read: New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV Faceoff



The announcement comes as Zipse prepares to conclude his tenure as Chairman of the Board of Management, a role he has held since 2019. The award, voted on by a jury of 98 international automotive journalists (including India) recognises Zipse’s "technology-open" strategy and the successful launch of the Neue Klasse, hailed as the most significant technical overhaul in BMW's history.

Also read: BMW X3 xDrive30 M Sport Pro Launched In India At Rs 74.50 Lakh



Zipse, who joined BMW in 1991, beat high-profile finalists David Craig (General Motors) and Tisha Johnson(Slate) for the top honour. The jury cited Zipse’s ability to maintain record profitability while navigating the industry’s shift toward electrification and digitalisation.

"To me, this is much more than just an award for my tenure as BMW’s CEO: it is a recognition of our strategic course and the courage we have shown to pursue the company’s biggest project ever, the Neue Klasse," said Oliver Zipse, 2026 World Car Person of Year.

Also read: BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review: The Driver’s SUV Returns

While many competitors pivoted exclusively to battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), Zipse’s leadership was defined by "technology openness" - developing excellence across multiple powertrain types simultaneously.

Jens Meiners, World Car Awards Chair Emeritus, noted that this strategy has been "fully validated by the market," stating that the current BMW lineup is "just about the best it has ever been."

Past winners of this award include BYD’s Stella Li (2025) and F1 engineer Adrian Newey (2024).

As Zipse’s tenure draws to a close, he leaves the BMW Group in a position of high financial security and technical readiness. The Neue Klasse serves as his parting legacy - a platform designed to define the brand’s identity for the next decade.

The World Car Person of the Year is the first of seven categories to be announced as part of the annual Road to the World Car Awards, which culminates at the New York International Auto Show (April 1st). The program is supported by Brembo, AISTATIC Research & Consult, NYIAS, KPMG and Newspress.