Triumph 350 cc Range India Launch By April 2026

We finally have a launch timeline for the sub-350 cc Triumph motorcycles that Bajaj Auto confirmed was under development late last year. In a televised interview with a news channel, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, said that the new motorcycle range would be ready to hit the market by April 2026.



Also read: Bajaj Working On Sub-350 cc KTM & Triumph Motorcycles



Speaking on CNBC TV18, Bajaj said, “I'm happy to say that the 350 cc Triumphs are ready to go to market by April.”



New sub-350 cc mill is expected to be based on the existing 398 cc unit.

Also read: 2026 KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke Updated With New Colour Options



Last year, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, had said that the move to introduce sub-350 cc Triumph models was to realign the portfolio based on the new GST slab rates announced in September 2025.



Also read: New Bajaj 125-250cc Brand To Be Launched Soon



The key change to the new Triumph 350 cc range is set to come to the engine, with the unit’s cubic capacity expected to be reduced from the current 398 cc to under 350 cc. This is also expected to have an effect on the unit’s peak horsepower and torque, which could also see a small reduction over the current range’s 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm. Aside from this, Triumph’s new 350 cc range is expected to offer all the bells and whistles from its current 400 family.



Also Read: Bajaj Auto Takes Charge of KTM With Full Buyout

However, some questions still remain unanswered. It is yet uncertain if the new 350 cc series will replace the 400 series in the Indian market or be sold side-by-side to strengthen demand. Side-by-side sales could be considered if Bajaj continues to produce the Triumph 400 family for export markets while focusing sales of the new 350 range in India. India is the production hub for Triumph’s entry motorcycle range with the models currently rolling off the lot at Bajaj’s plant in Chakan.