2026 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 Unveiled; India Launch This Year
- The 660cc inline-triple now produces 93.7bhp and 68Nm (up 13.8hp).
- Larger airbox, revised cylinder head, bigger exhaust valves and new cam profile.
- Three 44mm throttle bodies replace single throttle body.
Triumph has taken a big step forward with its 660cc middleweight platform for 2026, unveiling thoroughly updated versions of the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. This marks the most extensive revision yet for the twin-cylinder trio, with meaningful upgrades to the engine, chassis, styling, and onboard technology.
The headline change is the extensively reworked 660cc inline three-cylinder engine. Output now stands at 93.7bhp at 11,250rpm and 68Nm at 8,250rpm, bringing both models in line with the Daytona 660. With a healthy 13.8bhp bump, with peak power arriving 1,000rpm later and torque shifting 2,000rpm higher in the rev range. Despite the sportier tuning, Triumph says around 80 percent of peak torque is available from just 3,000rpm, promising strong real-world usability.
One of the most significant mechanical updates is the switch to three individual 44mm throttle bodies, replacing the earlier single-unit setup. This is supported by a larger front-mounted airbox, a revised cylinder head with bigger exhaust valves, a higher-lift cam profile and a 20 percent higher redline of 12,650rpm. The cooling system has also been upgraded, with a larger and repositioned radiator and fan to handle the added performance.
2026 Triumph Trident 660
For 2026, the Trident 660 sharpens its roadster styling with updated bodywork. A wider, more sculpted fuel tank with deeper knee cut-outs, revised seats and a refreshed headlight design give the bike a more substantial stance while also improving rider comfort.
Cycle parts include Showa 41mm USD front forks and a new Showa rear shock offering preload and rebound adjustment. Braking hardware remains unchanged with twin 310mm front discs and Nissin calipers, while Michelin Road 5 tyres continue as standard. The motorcycle has a wet weight of 195kg and comes with a rider-friendly seat height of 810mm.
Electronically the motorcycle remains well-equipped, with ride-by-wire enabling Sport, Road and Rain modes, a six-axis IMU for cornering ABS and traction control, cruise control as standard, Triumph Shift Assist, and a TFT-LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
2026 Triumph Tiger Sport 660
The Tiger Sport 660 receives the same performance upgrades but leans harder into its sport-touring brief. A larger 18.6-litre fuel tank allows an extending range, while revised bodywork and radiator cowls improve weather protection. The adjustable windscreen now offers a wider range of adjustment for added comfort on longer rides.
Suspension travel remains at 150mm at both ends, with Showa USD forks and a rear monoshock featuring remote preload adjustment to better handle luggage or a pillion. Even with its added touring hardware, Triumph claims a wet weight of 211kg.
Like the Trident, the Tiger Sport 660 comes well-equipped, featuring ride modes, IMU-based cornering ABS and traction control, cruise control, a quick shifter and full LED lighting as standard.
Both models will be available in new colour options for 2026, while the India launch expected later this year.
