Triumph Tracker 400 Unveiled in UK

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its 400cc line-up in the UK with the unveiling of the new Tracker 400, a retro-styled roadster inspired by classic flat-track motorcycles. While it is based on the Speed 400 platform, the Tracker 400 adopts the sportier engine tune from the Thruxton 400, positioning it as a more engaging and performance-oriented offering within Triumph’s small-capacity range.

Visually, the Tracker 400 gets a clean, minimalist design that stays true to flat-track aesthetics. Key highlights include a flat and elongated seat, a slim fuel tank with pronounced knee recesses, and a short, stubby tail section that gives the motorcycle a purposeful stance. Details such as the round LED headlamp, tracker-style side panels, seat cowl, and sparse bodywork further reinforce its old-school appeal.

The cycle parts are largely carried over from the Speed 400. The Tracker 400 uses a hybrid perimeter steel frame, with suspension duties handled by upside-down front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock. Braking is managed by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with road-focused, knobby-style tyres that complement its tracker-inspired look. On the feature front, the Tracker 400 is well equipped, offering full-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, and dual-channel ABS as standard.

At its heart is the familiar 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, shared with the Speed 400 but tuned to Thruxton 400 specifications. In this form, it delivers around 41.5bhp at 9,000rpm and 37.5Nm of torque at 7,500rpm offering a strong mid-range punch. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Despite being manufactured in India, the chances of the Triumph Tracker 400 getting launched in India are currently low, mainly due to the recent GST-related price hikes. However, with Bajaj reportedly working on a new 350cc engine to align with revised GST regulations, a 350cc-engined version of the bike could be considered for India launch.