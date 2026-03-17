Exicom Telesystems inaugurates its new Integrated Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited inaugurated its new integrated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, built on a capex investment of INR 216 Crores, aims to strengthen Exicom’s position in the power electronics space, supporting operational efficiency and paving a way for its future growth.

The new facility will increase the overall installed capacity for Exicom by 2.5X in the initial phase and will create over 750 new jobs. The new plant also boasts of advanced automation, use of robotics in manufacturing processes and digital traceability in line with the Industry 4.0 manufacturing principles, besides adhering to various certified international standards applicable for manufacturing processes.

In terms of the product portfolio, Exicom manufactures a range of AC and DC fast chargers for residential as well as commercial applications. It is also a vendor for numerous EV OEMs, supplying portable AC chargers that usually accompany an EV purchase.

Additionally, Exicom provides critical power solutions to the telecom industry in the form of DC power conversion systems, battery energy storage systems and Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

On the sustainability front, the new Exicom facility utilises a 1MW rooftop solar plant to support the energy requirement for the plant. A rainwater harvesting infrastructure and a dedicated sewage treatment plant are other measures undertaken by the company.