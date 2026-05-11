Ather Rizta Sales Cross 3 Lakh Unit Milestone

Ather Energy has announced that sales of the Rizta electric scooter have crossed the 3 lakh unit mark. The family-oriented electric scooter added its latest one lakh sales in just six months, after crossing the 2 lakh sales mark in December 2025. Notably, the Rizta had first achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in May 2025.

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According to the company, Rizta has played a key role in helping Ather expand in Southern India. In states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Ather’s market share grew fourfold, rising from 4.1 per cent in Q1 FY25 to 17.3 per cent in Q4 FY26, based on Vahan and Telangana Vehicle Online Sales data.

The company also saw growth in northern markets, including Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, where its market share reportedly increased more than three times during the same period. Ather says the Rizta now contributes the majority of its sales volumes in these newer markets and has also helped bring more family buyers into the EV segment. According to the brand, nearly 70 per cent of Rizta customers are families with children.

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The scooter last received an update in September 2025, when Ather rolled out a new touchscreen interface through an over-the-air (OTA) update. The update was made available to all existing Rizta Z customers as well.

The Rizta is currently offered in two variants: S and Z, with 2 battery pack options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. The former is good for 123 km while the bigger battery pack is claimed to deliver 159 km of range (IDC). Power output stands at 5.7 bhp and 22 Nm, while Ather claims a top speed of 80 kmph and a 0 to 40 kmph time of 4.7 seconds. Prices for the Rizta currently start at Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).