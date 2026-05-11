2026 Skoda Kodiaq Gains ADAS: Prices Start At Rs 36.99 Lakh
- Updated Kodiaq gets Level 2 ADAS
- Mid-spec Sportline is priced at Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Continues with the 2.0 litre turbo petrol mill
Skoda Auto India has launched the updated Kodiaq, with prices starting at Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV continues to be offered in three variants: Lounge, Sportline, and Selection L&K. For 2026, the Kodiaq does not receive any major styling or mechanical revisions, though Skoda has expanded the feature list by adding a Level 2 ADAS suite. The update also brings some features that were previously reserved for higher trims to lower variants.
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom India)
|Lounge
|Rs 36.99 lakh
|Sportline
|Rs 44.99 lakh
|Selection L&K
|Rs 46.99 lakh
Also Read: 2026 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s New?
The new L2 ADAS package includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with automatic braking intervention, Lane Assist, Side Assist for blind-spot monitoring and lane-change support, Rear Traffic Alert and an Exit Warning system. These features are available on the mid-spec Sportline and Selection L&K trims.
The mid-spec Sportline variant has also gained a 360-degree camera and an illuminated LED strip integrated into the grille, both of which were previously exclusive to the top-spec Selection L&K. Meanwhile, the entry-level Lounge 5-seater remains unchanged as part of this update.
Also Read: 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed
Skoda has additionally revised the colour lineup for the Kodiaq. Steel Grey and Velvet Red shades have been discontinued, while Race Blue is now available on both the Sportline and Selection L&K trims. Bronx Gold continues to remain exclusive to the top-spec variant. Inside, the Lounge trim gets Grey Suedia fabric upholstery, while the Sportline features Glossy Black exterior detailing. The Selection L&K continues with Cognac leather upholstery.
Also Read: Skoda Epiq Interior Teased In Design Sketches; Premiere On May 19
Under the hood, the Kodiaq continues with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, with power sent to all four wheels through Skoda’s AWD system.
The Kodiaq continues to gain ground against models such as the Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and others in the segment.
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