Skoda Kodiaq Recalled in India Over Defective Seat Frame; 200+ Units Affected

Skoda India has issued a recall for its flagship Kodiaq SUV over a defect in the inner frame of the front seat. The carmaker says that 221 units of the SUV have been affected by the recall manufactured between March 10 and December 8, 2025. Skoda says the defect in the seat frame could affect the level of protection provided by the side airbag in a collision, increasing the risk of injury.



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On the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers website, the description of the defect states, ‘Škoda Kodiaq manufactured during the aforesaid period, the edge of the inner frame of the front seats may compromise protection reliability of the side airbags when activated. This situation may reduce the protective effect of the side airbag, which could result in an increased risk of injury to passengers in the event of an accident, in which the side airbag is deployed.’



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Skoda launched the second-generation Kodiaq SUV in India in April last year, powered by its familiar 2.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine, paired with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox and featuring all-wheel drive as standard. The SUV was initially offered with three rows of seating as standard and in two trim levels - Sportline and Selection L&K, though the brand subsequently launched a new entry-spec two-row Lounge trim to the line-up.



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Prices for the Kodiaq currently range from Rs 39.99 lakh up to Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up against its sister model, the new Volkswagen Tayron in the segment.