Kia Introduces BaaS Scheme For Carens Clavis EV

Kia India has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme for the Carens Clavis EV, aimed at lowering the upfront ownership cost of the electric MPV. This is the first EV from Kia’s portfolio in India to be offered with a BaaS model. However, Kia has taken a new approach for its BaaS option. Under the scheme, the vehicle body and battery are financed separately through a dual-loan structure, while customers pay a separate battery usage fee based on kilometres driven.

Pack Ex-Showroom Price Down Payment Chassis Price EMI Starts BaaS Price Tenure Standard Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 51,520 Rs 12.84 lakh Rs 26,650 Rs 3.3/km Body: 5 years, Battery: 8 years Extended Rs 21.99 lakh Rs 60,452 Rs 15.94 lakh Rs 33,099 Rs 3.3/km Body: 5 years, Battery: 8 years

Under the BaaS plan, the Standard variant of the Carens Clavis EV carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 17.99 lakh, although its effective chassis price under the scheme comes down to Rs 12.84 lakh. EMI for this variant starts at Rs 26,650 with a minimum down payment of Rs 51,520.



Meanwhile, the Extended variant, priced at Rs 21.99 lakh ex-showroom, sees its effective chassis price reduced to Rs 15.94 lakh, with EMIs starting from Rs 33,099 and a minimum down payment of Rs 60,452. For both variants, Kia will charge a battery usage fee of Rs 3.3 per kilometre. Financing tenure extends up to 5 years for the vehicle body and up to 8 years for the battery component.

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Kia says the scheme has been introduced to make EV ownership more accessible by separating the battery cost from the vehicle purchase price. Under the dual-financing setup, the chassis is financed like a conventional car loan, while the battery component is covered through a separate subscription-style payment structure.

The Carens Clavis EV continues to be offered with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The smaller battery pack offers a claimed range of 404 km on a single charge, while the larger battery is rated for up to 490 km (MIDC). Power output stands at 132 bhp for the smaller battery version and 169 bhp for the larger pack, while torque remains identical at 255 Nm for both variants.

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The electric MPV is available in a total of nine variants, with both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations offered depending on the trim level.