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Kia Introduces BaaS Scheme For Carens Clavis EV

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
May 13, 2026, 05:04 PM
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Kia Introduces BaaS Scheme For Carens Clavis EV
Key Highlights
  • Kia Introduces BaaS Scheme For Carens Clavis EV
  • Battery subscription charged at Rs 3.3 per km
  • Vehicle body and battery financed separately

Kia India has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme for the Carens Clavis EV, aimed at lowering the upfront ownership cost of the electric MPV. This is the first EV from Kia’s portfolio in India to be offered with a BaaS model. However, Kia has taken a new approach for its BaaS option. Under the scheme, the vehicle body and battery are financed separately through a dual-loan structure, while customers pay a separate battery usage fee based on kilometres driven.

PackEx-Showroom PriceDown PaymentChassis PriceEMI StartsBaaS PriceTenure
StandardRs 17.99 lakhRs 51,520Rs 12.84 lakhRs 26,650Rs 3.3/kmBody: 5 years, Battery: 8 years
ExtendedRs 21.99 lakhRs 60,452Rs 15.94 lakhRs 33,099Rs 3.3/kmBody: 5 years, Battery: 8 years

Under the BaaS plan, the Standard variant of the Carens Clavis EV carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 17.99 lakh, although its effective chassis price under the scheme comes down to Rs 12.84 lakh. EMI for this variant starts at Rs 26,650 with a minimum down payment of Rs 51,520.

Meanwhile, the Extended variant, priced at Rs 21.99 lakh ex-showroom, sees its effective chassis price reduced to Rs 15.94 lakh, with EMIs starting from Rs 33,099 and a minimum down payment of Rs 60,452. For both variants, Kia will charge a battery usage fee of Rs 3.3 per kilometre. Financing tenure extends up to 5 years for the vehicle body and up to 8 years for the battery component.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Syros Drops ADAS; Features Also Deleted From Base Variant

Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia says the scheme has been introduced to make EV ownership more accessible by separating the battery cost from the vehicle purchase price. Under the dual-financing setup, the chassis is financed like a conventional car loan, while the battery component is covered through a separate subscription-style payment structure.

The Carens Clavis EV continues to be offered with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The smaller battery pack offers a claimed range of 404 km on a single charge, while the larger battery is rated for up to 490 km (MIDC). Power output stands at 132 bhp for the smaller battery version and 169 bhp for the larger pack, while torque remains identical at 255 Nm for both variants.

Also Read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Spied Testing In India Again

Kia Carens Clavis EV 1

The electric MPV is available in a total of nine variants, with both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations offered depending on the trim level.

# Kia Carens Clavis EV# Kia Carens Clavis EV Details# Kia Carens Clavis EV BaaS# Kia Carens Clavis EV Price# Carens Clavis EV# Carens Clavis EV Range# Kia BaaS Scheme# BaaS# Battery As A Service# Kia India# Kia Electric Vehicles# Kia Carens Clavis EV MPV# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story

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