Electric Cars, SUVs On Sale In India With Three Rows Of Seats
Electric vehicles have started to flourish in the Indian market with buyers offered choices starting from the sub Rs 10 lakh price bracket all the way to over Rs 1 crore. For those wanting a three-row family electric car in India, here are the options you can consider across varying price brackets
Kia Carens Clavis EV
Price: Rs 17.99 lakh up to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Carens Clavis EV is one of the most affordable all-electric seven-seaters in the market, with prices ranging from Rs 17.99 lakh up to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in India in 2025, the Clavis EV was originally offered in four trim levels and only as a seven-seater, with subsequent updates expanding the variant line-up to nine and adding the option of a six-seat configuration with second-row captain seats on all but the entry trim. The Clavis EV is offered with two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh - offering a range of up to 404 km and 490 km, respectively, on the MIDC testing cycle. The EV also supports 11 kW AC charging and up to 100 kW DC fast charging.
Mahindra XEV 9S
Price: Rs 19.95 lakh up to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra’s third ‘Born Electric’ SUV, the XEV 9S made its global debut late last year with deliveries in India commencing in late January 2026. Sitting on the company’s INGLO EV platform, the XEV 9S is essentially the three-row sister car to the XEV 9e, though in profile and from the rear it shares much with the XUV 7XO. Compared to the 9e, the 9S does get some changes to the features and specifications, including a new third battery pack option - one not offered on either the 9e or the BE 6.
Speaking of the specifications, buyers can choose between a 59 kWh, 70 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack option, depending on the variant, with rear wheel drive being standard across the range. The electric motor’s power output ranges from 228 bhp to 282 bhp, depending on the battery pack selected, though torque is identical at 380 Nm.
The 9S is offered in a total of four trim levels spread across the three battery packs, though you can only get it as a seven-seater - there is no option for second-row captain seats. Prices for the 9S range from Rs 19.95 lakh up to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), wall charger not included.
BYD eMAX 7
Price: Rs 26.90 lakh up to Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Launched in India in 2024, the eMAX 7 is essentially the renamed e6 facelift and the most affordable model in BYD’s lineup in India. Key changes over its predecessor included updated styling and tech, and most crucially, a third row of seats. The e6 was only offered as a five-seater. The eMAX 7 is offered in a choice of two variants - Premium and Superior - both with six and seven-seat configurations. The Premium gets a smaller 55.4 kWh battery offering up to 420 km of range on the NEDC cycle, while the Superior gets a 71.8 kWh battery and offers up to 530 km of range. Front wheel drive is standard with the electric motor developing 161 bhp in the entry Premium trim and a stronger 201 bhp in the Superior trim. Torque is unchanged at 310 Nm.
Prices for the eMax 7 range from Rs 26.90 lakh up to Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG M9
Price: Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG Motor India expanded it reach into the luxury car market in India in 2025 with the launch of two flagship EVs - the Cyberster sports car and the M9 MPV. Essentially a rival to the likes of the Mercedes V-class, Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM, the M9, unlike the competition, is offered solely in all-electric guise and in a single fully loaded Presidential Limousine trim. At Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the M9 is the most affordable of the full-size luxury MPVs in the Indian market, and it's fairly well kitted out as well with power-adjustable front and second row seats, individual lounge-style seats in the second row as standard, heated, ventilated and massaging seats in the first and second rows, powered rear doors and tailgate, three-zone climate control and more.
On the powertrain front, the MG M9 is powered by a 90 kWh battery paired with an electric motor mounted on the front axle. Peak output stands at 245 bhp and 350 Nm with MG claiming a range of 500 km for the EV.
Mercedes-Benz EQB
Price: Rs 72.20 lakh up to Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
The EQB is currently Mercedes’ most affordable seven-seater model in the Indian market following the discontinuation of its internal combustion sibling, the GLB. While a three-row SUV, the EQB could ideally be described as a 5+2 seater, with the third row being best for children. The electric SUV is offered in two variants - EQB 250+ and EQB 300 4Matic - the former featuring a single electric motor good for a peak 188 bhp and 385 Nm, while the latter features dual-motor all-wheel drive developing a peak 288 bhhp and 520 Nm. Prices for the EQB range from Rs 72.20 lakh up to Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom), with the three-row option only offered on the EQB 250+.
Do note that Mercedes has unveiled the next generation of the EQB - now marketed under the GLB name, in global markets, with the current first-gen model likely to be discontinued in the coming months.
Kia EV9
Price: Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom)
Kia’s flagship EV for the Indian market, the EV9, is the company’s most expensive model on sale in the country, with a price tag of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The EV9 goes up against flagship EVs from established luxury brands such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW iX though its only the Mercedes that also offers a three-row option. The EV9 is offered in a single fully-loaded trim and comes with a 99.8 kWh battery offering over 560 km of range on a full charge. Peak power stands at 379 bhp and 700 Nm.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Price: Rs 1.33 crore to Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom)
The most expensive model in this listing, the EQS, is Mercedes’ flagship EV nameplate and is being offered in India in standard and ultra luxury Maybach spec - the latter is solely a two-row SUV. Sticking to the standard EQS, buyers have two variants to pick from - EQS 450 and EQS 580, with only the 580 offered with three rows of seating. Both variants come with dual-motor all-wheel as standard and with a 118 kWh battery. In the 450, the powertrain develops a combined 355 bhp and 800 Nm, which climbs to 536 bhp and 858 Nm in the EQS 580.
Prices for the EQS range from Rs 1.33 crore to Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom).
Related News
Latest Cars
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.49 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Isuzu New D-Max V-CrossExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-30
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-10
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-09
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 30, 2026New Hyundai Venue Secures 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety RatingThe second-gen Venue gets higher scores than the Tata Nexon and its cousin, the Kia Syros.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Mar 30, 2026New Car Launches In April: SUVs, EVs And MoreThe first month of new financial year promises a lot of new car launches and these includes everything from facelifts to brand new nameplates.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Mar 30, 2026Kia Seltos Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating, Outscores The Tata SierraSecond-gen Seltos was launched in India earlier this year and is offered with petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Mar 29, 2026Mahindra XEV 9S Unseats MG Windsor As India’s Best Selling EV In Feb 2026Mahindra’s three-row electric SUV was the best-selling EV in India last month with over 3,500 units sold.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Mar 29, 2026Skoda Kodiaq Recalled in India Over Defective Seat Frame; 200+ Units AffectedSkoda says that a defect in the inner frame of the front seats could compromise the protection offered by the side airbags during a collision.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Mar 28, 2026New Mercedes-Benz GLS, GLE, GLE Coupe Global Debut On March 31Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to unveil updated versions of the GLE, GLE Coupe and GLS, with subtle design tweaks, updated interiors and revised powertrains expected.3 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Mar 25, 2026Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: In PicturesDucati’s first-ever motocross motorcycle, the Ducati Desmo450 MX, promises extreme performance and race-focused engineering, and we recently experienced it at BigRock Dirt Park to find out what it’s really like to ride.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Mar 24, 2026Nissan Gravite Review: Sub-Rs 10 Lakh Seven-Seater That’s PracticalNissan has introduced the Gravite as a practical seven-seater that’s affordable, that’s easy to live with, and value for money. But should you buy it?1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Mar 23, 2026Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: No Road, Only DirtDucati’s first-ever motocross motorcycle promises extreme performance, advanced technology and race-focused engineering, and we got a chance to experience it at BigRock Dirt Park to see what it’s really like.7 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Mar 21, 20262026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?2026 Renault Duster - new design, new platform, modern tech, and most notably, the segment’s most powerful turbo-petrol engine.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Mar 20, 2026Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Sharper, Smarter, Still The Driver’s SUV?Skoda Kushaq facelift comes with updated design, newer features on the inside, and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox. But does it still stand out as the driver’s SUV in its segment?5 mins read