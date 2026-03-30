Electric Cars, SUVs On Sale In India With Three Rows Of Seats

Electric vehicles have started to flourish in the Indian market with buyers offered choices starting from the sub Rs 10 lakh price bracket all the way to over Rs 1 crore. For those wanting a three-row family electric car in India, here are the options you can consider across varying price brackets



Kia Carens Clavis EV

Price: Rs 17.99 lakh up to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Carens Clavis EV is one of the most affordable all-electric seven-seaters in the market, with prices ranging from Rs 17.99 lakh up to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in India in 2025, the Clavis EV was originally offered in four trim levels and only as a seven-seater, with subsequent updates expanding the variant line-up to nine and adding the option of a six-seat configuration with second-row captain seats on all but the entry trim. The Clavis EV is offered with two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh - offering a range of up to 404 km and 490 km, respectively, on the MIDC testing cycle. The EV also supports 11 kW AC charging and up to 100 kW DC fast charging.



Mahindra XEV 9S

Price: Rs 19.95 lakh up to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom)



Mahindra’s third ‘Born Electric’ SUV, the XEV 9S made its global debut late last year with deliveries in India commencing in late January 2026. Sitting on the company’s INGLO EV platform, the XEV 9S is essentially the three-row sister car to the XEV 9e, though in profile and from the rear it shares much with the XUV 7XO. Compared to the 9e, the 9S does get some changes to the features and specifications, including a new third battery pack option - one not offered on either the 9e or the BE 6.



Speaking of the specifications, buyers can choose between a 59 kWh, 70 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack option, depending on the variant, with rear wheel drive being standard across the range. The electric motor’s power output ranges from 228 bhp to 282 bhp, depending on the battery pack selected, though torque is identical at 380 Nm.



The 9S is offered in a total of four trim levels spread across the three battery packs, though you can only get it as a seven-seater - there is no option for second-row captain seats. Prices for the 9S range from Rs 19.95 lakh up to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), wall charger not included.



BYD eMAX 7

Price: Rs 26.90 lakh up to Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom)



Launched in India in 2024, the eMAX 7 is essentially the renamed e6 facelift and the most affordable model in BYD’s lineup in India. Key changes over its predecessor included updated styling and tech, and most crucially, a third row of seats. The e6 was only offered as a five-seater. The eMAX 7 is offered in a choice of two variants - Premium and Superior - both with six and seven-seat configurations. The Premium gets a smaller 55.4 kWh battery offering up to 420 km of range on the NEDC cycle, while the Superior gets a 71.8 kWh battery and offers up to 530 km of range. Front wheel drive is standard with the electric motor developing 161 bhp in the entry Premium trim and a stronger 201 bhp in the Superior trim. Torque is unchanged at 310 Nm.



Prices for the eMax 7 range from Rs 26.90 lakh up to Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom).



MG M9

Price: Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom)



MG Motor India expanded it reach into the luxury car market in India in 2025 with the launch of two flagship EVs - the Cyberster sports car and the M9 MPV. Essentially a rival to the likes of the Mercedes V-class, Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM, the M9, unlike the competition, is offered solely in all-electric guise and in a single fully loaded Presidential Limousine trim. At Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the M9 is the most affordable of the full-size luxury MPVs in the Indian market, and it's fairly well kitted out as well with power-adjustable front and second row seats, individual lounge-style seats in the second row as standard, heated, ventilated and massaging seats in the first and second rows, powered rear doors and tailgate, three-zone climate control and more.



On the powertrain front, the MG M9 is powered by a 90 kWh battery paired with an electric motor mounted on the front axle. Peak output stands at 245 bhp and 350 Nm with MG claiming a range of 500 km for the EV.



Mercedes-Benz EQB

Price: Rs 72.20 lakh up to Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom)



The EQB is currently Mercedes’ most affordable seven-seater model in the Indian market following the discontinuation of its internal combustion sibling, the GLB. While a three-row SUV, the EQB could ideally be described as a 5+2 seater, with the third row being best for children. The electric SUV is offered in two variants - EQB 250+ and EQB 300 4Matic - the former featuring a single electric motor good for a peak 188 bhp and 385 Nm, while the latter features dual-motor all-wheel drive developing a peak 288 bhhp and 520 Nm. Prices for the EQB range from Rs 72.20 lakh up to Rs 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom), with the three-row option only offered on the EQB 250+.



Do note that Mercedes has unveiled the next generation of the EQB - now marketed under the GLB name, in global markets, with the current first-gen model likely to be discontinued in the coming months.



Kia EV9

Price: Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom)



Kia’s flagship EV for the Indian market, the EV9, is the company’s most expensive model on sale in the country, with a price tag of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The EV9 goes up against flagship EVs from established luxury brands such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW iX though its only the Mercedes that also offers a three-row option. The EV9 is offered in a single fully-loaded trim and comes with a 99.8 kWh battery offering over 560 km of range on a full charge. Peak power stands at 379 bhp and 700 Nm.



Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Price: Rs 1.33 crore to Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom)



The most expensive model in this listing, the EQS, is Mercedes’ flagship EV nameplate and is being offered in India in standard and ultra luxury Maybach spec - the latter is solely a two-row SUV. Sticking to the standard EQS, buyers have two variants to pick from - EQS 450 and EQS 580, with only the 580 offered with three rows of seating. Both variants come with dual-motor all-wheel as standard and with a 118 kWh battery. In the 450, the powertrain develops a combined 355 bhp and 800 Nm, which climbs to 536 bhp and 858 Nm in the EQS 580.



Prices for the EQS range from Rs 1.33 crore to Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom).