TVS Motor Company To Increase Annual Production By 1.5 Million Units

TVS Motor Company plans to increase its annual manufacturing capacity by 1.5 million units over the next 12 months. The company will invest around Rs. 3,500 crore in FY27 to increase manufacturing capacity, invest in product development and research and development. The investment will be targeted to meet rising demand across scooters, EVs, premium motorcycles and export markets.

“Immediately, we are looking at increasing the capacity by another 1.5 million to go to somewhere around 8.3 million because the demand is good and we have to add significant capacity in the next 12 months,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, during the company’s post-results earnings call.

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According to the company, scooters, electric vehicles as well as premium motorcycles are expected to remain key growth drivers this year. TVS currently has manufacturing facilities at Hosur, Mysore and Nalagarh, apart from an overseas plant in Indonesia.

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The Hosur plant will also manufacture some Norton models, and the company is expected to continue investing in international markets and premium motorcycles under the Norton Motorcycle brand. The flagship Norton superbike, the Norton Manx R is expected to be launched soon in global markets, followed by the brand’s debut in India.