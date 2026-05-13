Android Auto Gets Major Update With New UI, Video Streaming And Gemini Integration

Google has announced a major update for Android Auto and cars with Google built-in, bringing a redesigned interface, deeper Gemini integration, immersive Google Maps features and support for in-car video streaming. The company says more than 250 million Android Auto-compatible vehicles are currently on the road globally, while over 100 vehicle models across 16 brands now come with Google built-in systems integrated directly into the car.

Redesigned Android Auto Interface

One of the biggest changes is a complete visual redesign for Android Auto. The updated interface introduces Google’s new ‘Material 3 Expressive’ design language, adding refreshed fonts, animations and wallpapers aimed at making the system feel more personalised.

Google is also introducing widgets to Android Auto for the first time. Drivers will be able to add glanceable shortcuts and information cards such as favourite contacts, weather updates, garage door controls and other quick-access functions alongside navigation.

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Google Maps Gets Immersive Navigation

Another major addition is what Google calls Immersive Navigation for Maps. The updated Maps experience adds a more detailed 3D interface that can display buildings, flyovers and terrain, while also highlighting lane markings, traffic lights and stop signs during navigation.

For vehicles with Google built in, Maps will also gain live lane guidance, using the vehicle’s front-facing camera to identify the lane the car is currently travelling in and provide real-time lane-change guidance.

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YouTube And Dolby Atmos Coming To Cars

Google has additionally confirmed that Android Auto will support video streaming apps like YouTube for the first time later this year. Video playback will work only when the car is parked and will initially roll out on supported vehicles from brands including BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Skoda, Tata and Volvo.

Interestingly, Google says videos will not abruptly stop when the vehicle starts moving. Instead, supported apps will automatically switch to audio-only playback, allowing users to continue listening to podcasts or other video content while driving.

The update will also bring support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio in compatible apps and vehicles from manufacturers including BMW, Genesis, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Skoda, Tata and Volvo.

More Features For Cars With Google Built-In

Cars with Google built in are also set to receive additional apps and features, including support for meeting platforms such as Zoom, later this year.

Google says the new Android Auto and Google built-in features will roll out in phases over the course of the year.