Fancy / VIP Vehicle Registration Numbers In India: How To Apply Through The Official Process
Many vehicle owners in India prefer registration numbers that are easy to remember or carry symbolic value, such as 0001, 0009, 0786, 9999, or 1111. These are commonly referred to as fancy or VIP numbers. Allocation of such numbers is not arbitrary. The process is governed by the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and administered by state transport authorities through the national vehicle services platform operated by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.
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Today, most states allocate fancy numbers through an online auction conducted via the government’s Parivahan Sewa Portal, ensuring transparency and uniformity in the process. Here’s everything vehicle owners need to know about applying for a fancy registration number in India:
What Are Fancy Or VIP Registration Numbers?
Fancy or VIP numbers are vehicle registration numbers that are considered desirable because they are:
● Easy to remember
● Numerologically significant
● Associated with status or prestige
Examples of commonly considered VIP numbers include:
● 0001
● 0007
● 0009
● 0786
● 9999
● 1111
● 1234
State transport authorities classify these numbers into different categories depending on demand and reserve price. The allocation of registration numbers and the format of number plates are governed under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, which defines how registration marks are assigned.
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How Fancy Numbers Are Allocated
Fancy numbers are allocated through an online e-auction system run by the transport department. The system ensures:
● Equal opportunity for all applicants
● Transparent bidding
● Government control over allocation
Applicants bid for their preferred number, and the highest bidder is allotted the number. This process is conducted through the national vehicle registration database managed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.
Where To Apply For Fancy Numbers?
Applications for fancy vehicle registration numbers are made through the official government platform: Parivahan Sewa Portal. Through the portal, users can:
● View available fancy numbers
● Register for the auction
● Deposit the participation fee
● Place bids
● Track auction results
Each state transport department manages the auction for numbers available within its RTO jurisdiction.
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Step-by-Step Process To Apply For A Fancy Number
Step 1: Register on the Government Portal
The applicant must log into the Parivahan portal and select the “Fancy Number” service under the vehicle-related services. Applicants must provide:
● Name and contact details
● Vehicle details or intended registration information
● Preferred RTO
Step 2: Select the desired fancy number
The portal displays a list of fancy numbers available for the selected RTO. Each number typically shows:
● Base price or reserve price
● Auction schedule
● Availability status
Applicants can choose the number they wish to bid for.
Step 3: Pay the registration fee
To participate in the auction, a non-refundable registration fee must be paid. This fee confirms participation in the bidding process. If the applicant does not win the auction, the registration amount is usually adjusted or refunded according to state rules.
Step 4: Participate in the online auction
During the scheduled auction window, registered applicants can place bids for the selected number. However, there are a few important points you must consider:
● Multiple bidders can compete for the same number
● The highest bid at the end of the auction wins
● The auction period is fixed and announced in advance
Step 5: Pay the final amount
If the applicant wins the auction:
● The remaining balance must be paid within the specified time period
● Failure to pay may result in cancellation of the allotment
After the payment, the number is reserved for the applicant’s vehicle.
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How The Fancy Number Is Assigned To The Vehicle
Winning a fancy number does not immediately complete the vehicle registration. The number must be used during the vehicle registration process at the RTO. Once the vehicle is registered:
● The reserved fancy number is assigned to the vehicle
● The number becomes the official registration mark
If the vehicle is not registered within the validity period specified by the transport authority, the reservation may lapse.
Important Conditions Applicants Must Know
Several conditions apply when applying for a fancy number, which are as follows:
1) The number is tied to the specific RTO - Fancy numbers are issued by a particular RTO. They cannot be transferred to another RTO jurisdiction.
2) The number must be used for vehicle registration - The reserved number must be used for registering a vehicle in the applicant’s name within the allowed timeframe.
3) Auction rules vary by state - While the overall framework is governed centrally, the following may vary by state transport department:
a. Reserve price of fancy numbers
b. Auction schedule
c. Payment deadlines
d. Refund policies
Applicants must check the rules applicable to their state.
4) Numbers cannot be altered - Vehicle registration numbers must follow the format defined under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, and cannot be customised beyond the number allotted.
Conclusion
Fancy vehicle registration numbers in India are allocated through a transparent government-run auction process. Vehicle owners interested in VIP numbers must apply through the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways’ official platform, participate in the bidding process, and complete payment if they win the auction.
Once the vehicle is registered, the allotted number becomes its official registration mark under the framework defined by the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Understanding the official process and timelines helps applicants secure their preferred number while ensuring compliance with transport regulations.
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