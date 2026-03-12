Top 4 Luxury MPVs You Can Buy In India

There’s a famous saying that “money cannot buy happiness.” Sure, it cannot, but what you can certainly get with it is luxury, and that too in plenty. When you consider luxury in the automotive space, there are top-of-the-line SUVs and even a handful of MPVs on sale. In this story, we are checking out the top four luxury MPVs that you can buy in India:



MG M9

Price (ex-showroom): Rs 70.90 lakh

The MG M9 is the entry point to luxury MPVs that are on offer in our market. Not only is it MG’s flagship offering for India, but it is also an all-electric model. It is sold in a single Presidential Limousine variant that costs Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG’s three-row seven-seater MPV is provided with Ottoman seats in the middle row with 16-way electric adjustment and heating, cooling and massaging functions. It also gets dual sunroofs, a powered tailgate, three-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It is available with a single 90 kWh battery pack with a single 240 bhp electric motor driving the front wheels. The MG M9 has a claimed range of 548 km on a single charge.



Toyota Vellfire

Price range (ex-showroom): Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.30 crore

Back in 2023, Toyota launched the new-generation Vellfire in India. It has since been available in two variants – Hi and VIP Executive Lounge – in seven- and four-seater layouts, respectively. Prices of the Vellfire MPV range from Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

In terms of equipment, the Vellfire is provided with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 15-speaker JBL sound system, a dual-pane sunroof, 14-colour ambient lighting, six airbags, vehicle stability control, and a 360-degree camera. Toyota offers it with a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder DOHC engine, electric motor, and hybrid battery. It offers a maximum power output of 190 bhp (142 kW) and a maximum torque of 240 Nm. The hybrid system delivers a fuel efficiency of 19.28 km per litre.



Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Price (ex-showroom): Rs 1.40 crore

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which has been a favourite among famous celebrities in India, was recently reintroduced in our market in its facelifted version. It is available in both four- and six-seater layouts, depending upon the variant chosen. Mercedes-Benz is offering it in both petrol and diesel versions, both priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom).

Features on board the Mercedes-Benz MPV include dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless phone charger, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, connected car tech, electrically adjustable front and rear seats with heating, cooling and massaging functions, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS functions. It gets a familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine seen in other Mercedes models rated to make 223 bhp. The diesel unit, on the other hand, is offered in its most powerful 300 state of tune as well, with the 2.0-litre unit producing 233 bhp. An automatic gearbox is standard.



Lexus LM 350h

Price range (ex-showroom): Rs 2.15 crore to Rs 2.69 crore

If you thought the Toyota Vellfire is too mediocre for you, wait till you check out the Lexus LM. Since Lexus is the more luxury-oriented division of Toyota, it is obvious for the LM MPV to be a more opulent version of the Vellfire. Lexus sells it in two seating configurations in India – four and seven – depending on the variant you select. Prices range from Rs 2.15 crore to Rs 2.69 crore (ex-showroom).

Key highlights include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital driver’s display, reclining ottoman seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, a 48-inch TV for rear occupants, and a range of ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control and high-beam assist. The Lexus LM is powered by a 2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol powertrain good for 190 bhp of maximum power and 240 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

