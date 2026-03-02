New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched In India At Rs 1.40 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has reintroduced the V-Class in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.40 crore (introductory). The luxury MPV returns to our market after being discontinued in 2022; however, it received a global update in 2023. The India-spec model is offered in the extra-long wheelbase configuration, measuring over 5.3 metres in length with a wheelbase of 3,430mm.

Alongside the price announcement, the carmaker confirmed that the new V-Class will be assembled locally at its Chakan facility. This follows the launch of the India-made GLS Maybach earlier this year in January. Bookings for the V-Class open today, with deliveries slated to commence by the end of March 2026.

New Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Exterior

The current V-Class is a facelift of the previous-generation model that was earlier sold in India and is offered exclusively in AMG Line trim. On the outside, it gets a larger grille with integrated three-pointed star elements, flanked by new dual-barrel Multi-Beam LED headlamps. The profile features updated alloy wheels, while the rear sees revised tail-lamp internals. The version launched in India comes with the AMG Line exterior package, which adds sportier bumpers and an illuminated grille surround.

The new V-Class measures 5,370mm in length, 1,928mm in width and 1,880mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 3,430mm.

New Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Interior

Coming to the interior, the cabin sees significant upgrades over the previous model. The earlier analogue instrument cluster and infotainment system have been replaced by a fully digital instrument display and the latest MBUX touchscreen infotainment setup. The V-Class continues with a three-row layout, featuring lounge-style captain seats with ottomans in the second row.

Both the front and second-row seats are electrically adjustable and come with memory functions, while the second-row seats also offer heating and massage features. Wireless charging pads are integrated into the centre armrests of the lounge seats. The third-row seats include ventilation and can be removed entirely from the vehicle.

The seating layout is built around a single rail system for the second and third rows, allowing flexibility in configuration. The second-row seats can be moved further back to increase legroom, while the third-row seats can be repositioned to face rearwards, creating a conference-style arrangement. Three-point seatbelts are integrated into the seat frames for the second and third rows.

In terms of features, the V-Class is equipped with powered sliding rear doors, a powered tailgate, a Burmester surround sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control with a dedicated rear zone, a 360-degree camera system, hands-free parking assist, and a suite of ADAS functions. The MPV also comes with Mercedes’ Airmatic air suspension.

New Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Engine



Under the hood, the V-Class is now offered with a petrol engine option in the V 300 variant. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 223 bhp. The diesel option, also badged as the 300, uses a 2.0-litre engine punching out 233 bhp. Both versions come paired with a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

New Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Rivals

In India, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class competes with models such as the Lexus LM (Rs 2.15 crore - Rs 2.69 crore), Toyota Vellfire (Rs 1.20 crore - Rs 1.30 crore), while also locking horns with the all-electric MG M9 (Rs 70.90 lakh).