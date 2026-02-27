New Tata Tiago EV Spied Testing On Indian Roads: Enhanced Range Incoming?

New test mules of what looks to be the Tata Tiago EV have been spied testing on Indian roads. The images of the heavily camouflaged testmules suggests that Tata could be readying a substantial overhaul for its entry-level EV, which was launched in India in 2022.



The heavy camouflage suggests that the EV is expected to receive a notable styling overhaul, and one could expect some design influence from the facelifted Altroz that launched last year. The overall silhouette does not look too different from the current model, so the basic bodyshell is expected to remain unchanged. The heavy camouflage hides any discernible details on the nose, though we do expect the hatchback to get a fresh bumper design as well as tweaks to the grille.





What can be confirmed are the new headlamps with integrated LED DRL eye brows and projector lighting elements - a step up from the current model’s LED reflectors.



Previous images of the rear of some test mules showcased a virtually unchanged tail section replete with the petal-shaped tail lamps, though these could just be place holders. Many early test mules of the Punch facelift have sported the tail lamps from the pre-facelift micro-SUV, with only later test mules getting the new connected lighting setup. A similar case could also be made for the Tiago EV.

The Tiago & Tiago EV received a notable update last year with styling tweaks and new features.

The Tiago EV did receive a notable update to the interior last year, including the addition of a 10.25-inch central touchscreen on top variants. The latest upgrade could thus see more minor changes when it comes to the cabin, though the hump on the camouflaged roof suggests the hatchback could be getting a sunroof.



The 2025 updates added a new 10.25-inch touchscreen, new digital instrument cluster and two-spoke steering with an illuminated logo to the interior.

Mechanically, Tata could go for similar upgrades as seen on the Punch EV - replacing the existing battery pack options with newer, more energy-dense units offering greater energy storage capacity and providing more usable range. A move to newer-gen electric motors could also make the EV more powerful as well. Charging speeds could also be upped from the current 25 kWh peak DC fast charge rate.



As for a launch, the updated Tiago EV could make its debut in the second half of the year, or Tata could look to unveil the model early next year at the next Bharat Mobility Expo.

