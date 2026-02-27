New MG plug-in hybrid SUV Spied testing In India Again

On the sidelines of the Majestor’s unveiling, JSW MG Motor India confirmed plans to introduce six new models in the Indian market, including a plug-in hybrid SUV. Subsequently, spy images of what is believed to be that model have been surfacing online, and the SUV has now been spotted testing again, this time alongside the MG Hector. Internally codenamed ‘520’, the upcoming SUV is expected to be derived from the Wuling Starlight 560.

Also Read: 2026 MG Majestor: Variants, Features, Specifications Explained

Image Source



Although wrapped in camouflage, some of the exterior highlights are visible. At the front, the SUV features a tall, upright nose with a large, rectangular grille opening. The grille appears wide and vertically substantial, with a mesh-like internal pattern faintly visible through the camouflage. The headlamps are positioned high on the fascia and appear to be horizontally stacked, with squared edges rather than swept-back contours. The bumper looks broad, and there appears to be a secondary lower intake section beneath the main grille.

Image Source

In profile, the vehicle has a bit of a boxy and upright stance. The side glass area is large, with a relatively flat window line and thick pillars. The wheel arches are slightly squared-off, and the test mule is running on multi-spoke alloy wheels. The overall proportions suggest a mid-size SUV footprint with a longer wheelbase. The rear design shows a wide tailgate and a flat rear surface. The tail-lamp units appear horizontally oriented and placed towards the outer edges of the body. The rear bumper looks substantial, with a flat lower section.

Also Read: 2026 MG Majestor SUV: In Pictures

While specifications for the India-bound version have not yet been disclosed, the Wuling Starlight 560 is offered globally in both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric (EV) forms. In overseas markets, the PHEV packs a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 104 bhp with a 20.5kWh battery pack and a front-wheel-drive layout. The combined system output stands at 194 bhp and 230 Nm of torque.

The all-electric variant features a 56.7kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor pushing 134 bhp and 200 Nm. Under the CLTC testing cycle, it has a claimed driving range of up to 500 km. It remains to be seen if both the derivatives of the model will make it to our shores. If it does, the India-spec versions are expected to offer broadly similar powertrain configurations.