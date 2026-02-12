MG Majestor SUV Unveiled In India Ahead Of April 2026 Launch

JSW MG Motor India is having a fresh crack at ending the dominance of the Toyota Fortuner, with the full debut of the MG Majestor SUV, ahead of its planned launch in April 2026. The Majestor was first revealed at the 2025 Auto Expo held in New Delhi, but that was only an exterior design reveal, with the final, production-ready SUV being unveiled today in Faridabad. Pre-bookings for the Majestor have opened online, with the reservation amount set at Rs 41,000. Deliveries of the Majestor will begin in the month of May, the company confirmed during its unveil presentation. The first 3,000 customers will also receive a 5-year, unlimited kilometres warranty package, bundled with five free services and five years of roadside assistance.

MG Majestor: Design and dimensions

In essence, the Majestor is an extensive upgrade for the slow-selling MG Gloster. It is based on the same architecture, but the Majestor has a new front-end, accentuated by a ‘Mosaic Matrix’ grille, redesigned LED daytime running lights and tri-beam LED projector headlights mounted low in the front bumper.

The Majestor rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and in profile, is more or less identical to the Gloster. At the back, you'll see new LED tail-lights, which are now linked by an LED light bar. MG has chosen to spell out the name of the SUV in bold across the tailgate.

MG claims this is the longest, tallest and widest SUV in its segment, but has not shared any specifications at this time. However, it's likely to mirror the dimensions of the Gloster. The company did confirm boot space of 343 litres with all three rows of seats up, and 1,350 litres with the third row folded.

MG Majestor: Interior and features

Compared to the Gloster, the Majestor has a redesigned dashboard, with a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking pride of place. The Majestor also has a full digital instruments display, and a new centre console that houses twin wireless phone charging pads.

Like the Gloster, the Majestor, too, comes with powered front seats, with 12-way adjustment for the driver's seat. The front seats also feature ventilation and multi-mode massage functions. The interior colour scheme is now ‘smoked ebony’, and the Majestor will be available with 7 seats as well as 6 seats, with the second row featuring captain chairs.

Also included are three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate, 75 connected car features, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, to name the highlights.

Safety equipment includes six airbags as standard, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including functions such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, intelligent headlamp control, among others.

MG Majestor: Engine and transmission

MG has confirmed the Majestor carries over the Gloster's 2.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel engine, but is yet to share power output figures. It is also likely to retain the Gloster's 8-speed automatic transmission, operated via a column-mounted shift lever.

Just like the Gloster, the Majestor, too, will be available in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive variants. The Majestor 4x4 has 10 off-road modes, including Sand, Snow, Rock and Mud modes, and also has a triple differential lock, 810 mm water wading depth and low-speed crawl control mode.

MG Majestor: Expected pricing

The Majestor will be available in two main trims – Sharp and Savvy – with the former available only with two-wheel drive. We expect prices for the Majestor to range between Rs 38-45 lakh (ex-showroom).