2026 MG Majestor Review: Bold, Feature-Packed And Off-Road Ready

Big SUVs have always managed to create a strong niche among Indian car buyers - from the Pajero to Endeavour, and Fortuner to Gloster. Now, a new BIG SUV is entering the market – the MG Majestor. Positioned as a replacement for the MG Gloster, it’s built on the same platform, but this one is bigger, bolder, and better equipped. We spent time with it to see how much of an improvement it is over the Gloster, and whether it can take on the segment leader – Toyota Fortuner.

Looks & Size

Mosaic Matrix grille adds strong road presence and 19-inch alloys and heavy cladding enhance stance

Bold and massive - that’s the approach for the Majestor’s design. The Mosaic Matrix grille, 19-inch alloys, and heavy cladding add to its presence. Sculpted panels give it a boxy stance, while the DRLs, LED headlamps, and connected tail lamps add distinction. Side steps are a practical touch for easier ingress and egress, though functional roof rails would have been preferable to the faux units.

Also Read: MG Majestor Enters Guinness World Records For Pulling 406 Tonne Train On Rails

MG positions it as a D+ segment SUV - Bigger, bolder replacement for the Gloster

Irrespective of the colour you choose, you will only get piano black door handles, which I like. The ORVMs also get useful touches like logo projection and auto-tilt while reversing.

Boxy design with distinct LED lighting elements, while side steps improve ingress and egress

Size is a key focus for MG here. The company calls the Majestor a D+ SUV, positioned above models like the Gloster and the Toyota Fortuner. Backing that claim are its dimensions. It’s 61 mm longer (5046 mm), 90 mm wider (2016 mm), and 9 mm taller (1876 mm) than the Gloster, while retaining the same 2950 mm wheelbase.

Also Read: 2026 MG Majestor: Variants, Features, Specifications Explained

Interior & Cabin Features

All-new cabin with dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and cluster

The updates made to the cabin, too, are extensive and tasteful. The dashboard is new, and the soft-touch leatherette material and brushed aluminium finish add a premium touch. There are a pair of new 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation, but more on those in a bit. The seats offer good comfort and lumbar support, plus the driver and front passenger also get cooling and massage functions, taking comfort to the next level.

Front seats with cooling and massage functions with power adjustment - 12-way driver and 8-way co-driver

Convenience is well covered with 12-way power adjustment for the driver, 8-way for the co-driver, and memory function for the driver’s seat. The centre console is practical despite housing wireless chargers, USB ports, and cup holders. A new steering wheel with physical controls, including for ADAS, is a welcome touch.

Both 6- & 7-seater option with either captain seats or bench seats for second row

The second row is more versatile, with both bench and captain seat options, offering sliding and recline functions along with three-zone climate control. Which means it’s great both in terms of space and comfort. MG also offers seat massage seats as part of its accessory package for the second row, while the large panoramic sunroof enhances the overall sense of space and visual appeal.

Boot space is expandable from 343-litre to 1350-litre

What doesn’t work for me though, is the lack of tumble seats, which makes third row access a bit inconvenient. So, not ideal for the elderly. Space in the third row is adequate at best, suited for kids. Boot space stands at 343 litres, expandable to 1350 litres with the last row folded.

Infotainment & Tech

12.3-inch touchscreen is smooth and responsive, and gets Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay standard

The new Majestor is also loaded when it comes to tech. The new 12.3-inch touchscreen is intuitive and easy to use, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay offered as standard. It also doubles up as the central hub for key functions like climate control, seat settings, ADAS, and other electronic aids. The touch responsiveness is smooth and quick.

12.3-inch digital cluster is clean and customisable, but could be better illuminated

The driver’s display, also a 12.3-inch unit, is clean and informative with customisable layouts. In addition to driving information, you also get to access some ADAS functions like adaptive cruise control and more. Although, it could benefit from better illumination. Adding to the appeal is the 12-speaker JBL sound system, which delivers an impressive audio experience.

Large panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of space and cabin appeal

There are also a couple of USB ports for connectivity and charging in the second row, along with a 220V socket for powering devices. A feature we have so far largely seen in EVs.

Safety

Safety is comprehensive with 6 airbags, ESP, and multiple assist systems as standard, plus there is a nice 360 view camera

Safety is comprehensive and standard across both Sharp and Savvy variants. You get essentials like 6 airbags, ESP, traction control, roll movement intervention, and hill assist systems, along with ABS, EBD, brake assist, and four disc brakes. Also standard are - TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, seatbelt reminders for all passengers, and pre-tensioning seatbelts, making the safety net stronger.

ADAS features add active safety with functions like AEB, lane assist, and blind spot detection

Step up to the Savvy variant, and you also get ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, 360 view cameras, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert.

Powertrain & Performance

2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel delivers strong torque and pulling power

Powering the new MG Majestor is the same 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine that powers the Gloster. And what’s worth noting here is that nothing has changed. The engine makes the same power and torque, even 212 bhp & 478.5 Nm. Now, what’s good about it is, as good as the numbers sound on paper, the real-world performance is good too. The motor is torquey and has immense grunt to pull this mammoth of an SUV.

Real-world performance is strong, but refinement could be better

What’s not so good about it is the refinement. This motor is properly loud, especially when you try to floor the SUV or push it a bit too hard, and all the noise seeps into the cabin.

8-speed automatic offers smooth and consistent power delivery

Now, you can have the Majestor in both 2WD and 4WD guise. The responsibility of sending power to the front two wheels, or all four, is taken care of by an 8-speed automatic torque converter unit. And it does a fine job at it.

Off-Road Performance

Triple differential setup improves traction on tough terrain

Now the SUV I drove was the top-end trim with four-wheel-drive, featuring 2H, 4H, 4L and Auto. Pair it with the five off-road modes on offer (Normal, Mud, Sand, Snow, Rock) and you can get up to 10 different off-road settings. I have to say, the Majestor is quite impressive on the rough and unpaved roads, and one big reason for that is its triple differential setup.

Crawl control enables low-speed off-road driving with ease

Yes, in addition to the front and rear differentials, you also get a centre differential that sends equal power to all four wheels. And it comes in handy when you are going up an inclined off-road trail. While you can set the required terrain mode and drive it by yourself, if you want to see the real capabilities of the Majestor, engage the Crawl Control Operations (CCO) mode. When engaged, the SUV automatically crawls up the incline at speeds of up to 3-4 kmph, and all you need to do is manoeuvre the SUV. And yes, it also works if you put the car in reverse.

Comfort & Dynamics

Soft suspension works on highways but feels bouncy on rough roads

On-road, the Majestor feels different. The suspension is on the softer side – fine on smooth highways, but over undulations, the ride gets bouncy. On rough city roads, the movement becomes more noticeable. The ladder-on-frame setup and large size also mean you’ll feel body roll if pushed around corners. It’s manageable for the driver, but rear passengers may find it less comfortable, especially over longer drives.

Noticeable body roll, but overall stability remains strong

Handling is decent for an SUV of this size, and despite the ride quality, the SUV feels stable and confident. MG also offers multiple steering modes – Urban, Normal and Dynamic. In Urban, the steering becomes light and easy to manoeuvre around in city traffic. The Normal mode, which is the default, is more balanced and ideal in most cases. Then there is the Dynamic model, where the steering weighs up a bit more to give you a more confident drive.

Verdict

A clear step up in size, features, and overall presence but there is need for impvement

All things considered, the MG Majestor is a clear step up over the Gloster. It’s bigger, better equipped, and offers more in terms of comfort and tech. That said, the engine could be more refined, and the ride quality needs improvement.

Strong package, but pricing will be the key factor, and it will be announced in May 2026

For most buyers, though, the positives are likely to outweigh the negatives. Pricing will be key. With the Gloster currently between Rs. 38.33 lakh and Rs. 43.16 lakh, the Majestor is expected to sit higher, likely in the Rs. 45–55 lakh range (ex-showroom). A more aggressive pricing strategy, especially keeping it under Rs. 50 lakh could make it more competitive. Prices are expected in early May 2026.

Photos: Vaibhav Dahanawde