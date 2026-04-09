Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Features & New 8-Speed AT - Launch Soon!

The new Volkswagen Taigun facelift has officially made its public debut today. While we were expecting a price announcement as well, VW has decided to keep it for a later date. However, today the carmaker has announced almost everything else we need to know about the new SUV. These include refreshed design & styling, new variant options, and updated specifications.

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Launch LIVE Updates: Specifications, Images, Details

The Taigun's new elements bring it in line with the global design language

On the outside, the Taigun facelift has received minor styling tweaks. The overall silhouette and proportions largely remain unchanged, but the new elements bring it in line with the global design language. These include revised grille, bumpers, updated lighting elements, and new alloy wheels. The Taigun facelift now also gets a connected front light bar and illuminated VW logos. There are two new colours as well – Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey.

There are two new colours as well – Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey

The cabin design and layout largely remain similar to the outgoing model, but you do get some necessary updates. Based on the variant you choose, there are 6 interior trip options – ranging from only fabric to faux leather with accents. There is an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a voice assistant and a new digital cluster that offers turn-by-turn navigation. VW is now offering a panoramic sunroof, and you still get the 6-way power adjustable front seats with ventilation function.

Based on the variant you choose, there are 6 interior trip options – ranging from only fabric to faux leather with accents

In terms of safety, there are 40+ standard offerings which include – 6 airbags, Multi-collision brakes, Electronic Stability Control, front & rear parking sensors, brake disc wiping and hill-hold assist. The higher variants bring features like a rear parking camera, but you still don’t get 360-view cameras or ADAS.

The 1.0 TSI engine now also gets the new 8-speed automatic torque converter unit

Mechanically, no major changes are expected. The Taigun will likely continue with its existing set of turbo-petrol engines – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. The former, in addition to the 6-speed manual transmission, now also gets the new 8-speed automatic torque converter unit. Output is the same - makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre TSI unit, on the other hand, which makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm, is now only offered with the 7-speed DSG automatic.