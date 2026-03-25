Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: In Pictures

When a brand like Ducati steps into a completely new segment, expectations are naturally big, and with the Ducati Desmo450 MX it feels like the company hasn’t just entered motocross but made a bold statement. This is Ducati’s first-ever motocross bike, built purely for competition and closed-circuit use, so it isn’t road-legal, isn’t meant for casual trail rides, and definitely isn’t about practicality. It’s built for going as fast as possible on dirt. We got to ride it at BigRock Dirt Park on a proper off-road track filled with whoops, tabletops, rollers and ruts. Here's a review photo gallery for you all to check out.

The Desmo450 MX looks like a proper race machine the moment you see it in person. What really stands out though, is the amount of technology packed into what is essentially a proper motocross bike.

Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: No Road, Only Dirt

The Desmo450 MX uses a real-time closed-loop traction control system that monitors the rotating components of the engine and transmission to determine how much intervention is required.

At the heart of the Desmo450 MX is a completely new 499.6cc engine built with the main focus on lightweight construction and performance. Ducati has used magnesium components extensively, which helps the engine weigh just 26.8 kg (dry).

The chassis is equally impressive and all-new. The bike uses a perimeter-type frame made up of just 11 elements and weighing only 8.96 kg.

Suspension duties are handled by a 49 mm closed-cartridge front fork with full adjustability, while both ends offer 310 mm of suspension travel — something that is required when it comes to a serious motocross machine.

These machines demand a lot from the rider — weight shifting, body positioning, and precise throttle control all play a major role in how the bike behaves. But once you begin to get the grips of it, the Desmo450 MX starts to feel incredibly rewarding.

In the hands of an experienced motocross rider, the Desmo450 MX is a machine that can genuinely compete at the highest level.

Like all competition-focused motocross motorcycles, the Desmo450 MX too follows a maintenance schedule. The engine oil and oil filter need to be replaced after every 15 hours of use, while piston replacement is recommended after 45 hours. Valve clearance checks are also required every 45 hours, and a complete engine overhaul is suggested after 90 hours of operation.

Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Launched In India At Rs. 17.24 Lakh

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is priced at Rs 17.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it significantly more expensive than most other motocross bikes currently available in the market.