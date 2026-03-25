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Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: In Pictures

Janak Sorap
Janak Sorap
1 min read
Mar 25, 2026, 08:11 AM
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Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • Ducati’s first competition-ready motocross motorcycle, the Ducati Desmo450 MX, has been developed completely from the ground up.
  • It gets closed loop traction control and riding modes, features that other MX bikes currently don't offers.
  • Ultra-lightweight construction, aggressive performance, and premium cycle parts make the Ducati Desmo450 MX stand out.

When a brand like Ducati steps into a completely new segment, expectations are naturally big, and with the Ducati Desmo450 MX it feels like the company hasn’t just entered motocross but made a bold statement. This is Ducati’s first-ever motocross bike, built purely for competition and closed-circuit use, so it isn’t road-legal, isn’t meant for casual trail rides, and definitely isn’t about practicality. It’s built for going as fast as possible on dirt. We got to ride it at BigRock Dirt Park on a proper off-road track filled with whoops, tabletops, rollers and ruts. Here's a review photo gallery for you all to check out.

Ducati MX 450 25

The Desmo450 MX looks like a proper race machine the moment you see it in person. What really stands out though, is the amount of technology packed into what is essentially a proper motocross bike.

Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: No Road, Only Dirt

Ducati MX 450 22

The Desmo450 MX uses a real-time closed-loop traction control system that monitors the rotating components of the engine and transmission to determine how much intervention is required.

Ducati MX 450 13

At the heart of the Desmo450 MX is a completely new 499.6cc engine built with the main focus on lightweight construction and performance. Ducati has used magnesium components extensively, which helps the engine weigh just 26.8 kg (dry).

Ducati MX 450 1

The chassis is equally impressive and all-new. The bike uses a perimeter-type frame made up of just 11 elements and weighing only 8.96 kg.

Ducati MX 450 21

Suspension duties are handled by a 49 mm closed-cartridge front fork with full adjustability, while both ends offer 310 mm of suspension travel — something that is required when it comes to a serious motocross machine.

Ducati MX 450 23

These machines demand a lot from the rider — weight shifting, body positioning, and precise throttle control all play a major role in how the bike behaves. But once you begin to get the grips of it, the Desmo450 MX starts to feel incredibly rewarding.

Ducati MX 450 20

In the hands of an experienced motocross rider, the Desmo450 MX is a machine that can genuinely compete at the highest level.

Ducati MX 450 26

Like all competition-focused motocross motorcycles, the Desmo450 MX too follows a maintenance schedule. The engine oil and oil filter need to be replaced after every 15 hours of use, while piston replacement is recommended after 45 hours. Valve clearance checks are also required every 45 hours, and a complete engine overhaul is suggested after 90 hours of operation.

Also Read: Ducati Desmo450 MX Launched In India At Rs. 17.24 Lakh

Ducati MX 450 15 jpg

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is priced at Rs 17.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it significantly more expensive than most other motocross bikes currently available in the market.

Ducati MX 450 17 jpg

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is not just another motocross bike — it is Ducati attempt and achievement at proving that it can build a world-class competition machine even in a completely new segment. The Desmo450 MX combines performance, cutting-edge technology, lightweight engineering, and top-spec cycle parts in a way that makes it stand out from the rest of the competition.

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