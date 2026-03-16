Ducati Desmo450 MX Launched In India At Rs. 17.24 Lakh

Ducati India has launched its first-ever motocross bike, the Ducati Desmo450 MX in India, with introductory prices beginning at Rs. 17,23,600 (Ex-showroom). According to Ducati, the Desmo450 MX is designed to deliver thrilling performance to both professional riders and amateur enthusiasts across India. Although, like many motocross bikes on sale, the Desmo450 MX is not street legal and can only be used in close circuits.

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As the name suggests, the Desmo450 MX is built around a 449.6 cc, single-cylinder engine with Desmodromic distribution, a feature unique in the motocross landscape. Ducati says the Desmodromic valve system allows for an exceptionally broad power delivery, combining strong torque at low-to-medium revs with remarkable extension.

The Desmo450 MX also features a sophisticated traction control system, the first in motocross bike to feature this system, which accurately measures rear wheel slip and intelligently activates only when needed, ensuring it does not interfere with the bike’s performance.

The 450 cc, single-cylinder engine puts out 64 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine utilises titanium intake valves and steel exhaust valves and has a high rev limit of 11,900 rpm. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox and is equipped with a quickshifter. It is mounted on a lightweight aluminium frame with minimum welds to improve strength, rigidity and agility.

With a 21-inch front wheel and 19-inch rear wheel, shod with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tyres, suspension hardware consists of a Showa 49 mm upside down fork and a rear monoshock, both fully adjustable, while braking hardware comprises of a 260 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.

The introductory ex-showroom price of over Rs. 17.24 lakh makes the Desmo450 MX an expensive toy, and it will be available only at four select Ducati dealerships across India – Ducati New Delhi, Ducati VFM Bengaluru, Ducati Chennai and Ducati Pune. Bookings are now open and deliveries are scheduled to begin by the end of March 2026.