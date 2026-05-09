Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Recalled In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a voluntary recall for the CB1000 Hornet SP manufactured between September 30, 2024 and August 22, 2025.

According to the company, the recall addresses two technical concerns identified on the motorcycle. The first relates to the routing of the fuel feed hose, which may require inspection to ensure it remains properly secured under certain conditions. The second concerns engine oil consumption levels, which HMSI says may vary due to the characteristics of some engine components.

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As part of the recall campaign, Honda will inspect affected motorcycles and carry out corrective measures wherever required. This includes rectification of the fuel hose routing and replacement of engine-related components if necessary. The inspection and repairs will be conducted free of cost at Honda’s authorised BigWing dealerships across India, regardless of the motorcycle’s warranty status.

Honda says affected customers will be contacted directly by dealerships. Additionally, customers can verify whether their motorcycle is covered under the recall campaign by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s official website.

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Honda launched the CB1000 Hornet SP in India in May 2025 and is currently priced at Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The super-naked is among Honda’s flagship models in its global portfolio and is powered by a 1000 cc inline-four engine that churns out nearly 155 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 107 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is offered with a bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle’s top speed is rated at 230 kmph.