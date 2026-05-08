Tata Nexon Pure+ PS Launched: India's First Car Under Rs 10 Lakh With Panoramic Sunroof
- Offered with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains
- Prices go up to Rs 11.19 lakh for diesel AMT variant
- Gets voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
Tata Motors has expanded the Nexon lineup with the launch of the new Pure+ S variant, priced from Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant brings a panoramic sunroof to a more accessible price point, and with this, Nexon becomes the first car in India priced under Rs 10 lakh to offer a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.
Also Read: Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh Prices Slashed With Launch Of SeriesX; Curvv EV 45 kWh Discontinued
The Pure+ PS variant sits above the standard Pure+ trim and, apart from the panoramic sunroof, it gets a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker sound system, cruise control, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED tail-lamps and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function. It also gets a rear-view camera with guidelines and parking sensors.
The Nexon Pure+ PS continues to be offered with multiple powertrain choices. Petrol versions use the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while diesel variants come with the 1.5-litre diesel motor. Tata is also offering the variant with its twin-cylinder iCNG setup. Transmission options include manual and AMT, depending on the powertrain.
Also Read: New 720 kW EV Charging Station Opens On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
|Pure+ PS Variants
|Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Petrol MT
|Rs 9.59 lakh
|Petrol AMT
|Rs 10.14 lakh
|Twin Cylinder iCNG MT
|Rs 10.39 lakh
|Diesel MT
|Rs 10.54 lakh
|Diesel AMT
|Rs 11.19 lakh
Prices for the Nexon Pure+ PS range from Rs 9.59 lakh for the petrol-manual version to Rs 11.19 lakh for the diesel-AMT trim (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the new Pure+ PS trim has been introduced to commemorate the milestone of over one million Tata Nexon SUVs on Indian roads.
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