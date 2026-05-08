Tata Nexon Pure+ PS Launched: India's First Car Under Rs 10 Lakh With Panoramic Sunroof

Tata Motors has expanded the Nexon lineup with the launch of the new Pure+ S variant, priced from Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant brings a panoramic sunroof to a more accessible price point, and with this, Nexon becomes the first car in India priced under Rs 10 lakh to offer a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.

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The Pure+ PS variant sits above the standard Pure+ trim and, apart from the panoramic sunroof, it gets a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker sound system, cruise control, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED tail-lamps and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function. It also gets a rear-view camera with guidelines and parking sensors.

The Nexon Pure+ PS continues to be offered with multiple powertrain choices. Petrol versions use the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while diesel variants come with the 1.5-litre diesel motor. Tata is also offering the variant with its twin-cylinder iCNG setup. Transmission options include manual and AMT, depending on the powertrain.

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Pure+ PS Variants Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Petrol MT Rs 9.59 lakh Petrol AMT Rs 10.14 lakh Twin Cylinder iCNG MT Rs 10.39 lakh Diesel MT Rs 10.54 lakh Diesel AMT Rs 11.19 lakh

Prices for the Nexon Pure+ PS range from Rs 9.59 lakh for the petrol-manual version to Rs 11.19 lakh for the diesel-AMT trim (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the new Pure+ PS trim has been introduced to commemorate the milestone of over one million Tata Nexon SUVs on Indian roads.