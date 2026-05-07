Maruti Suzuki Eeco Gets New ‘Star Edition’ Accessory Package

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new Star Edition package for the Eeco, which bundles cosmetic and accessory add-ons for buyers seeking a slightly more dressed-up version of the van. The package is being offered on the 5-seater AC and CNG variants of the model at an additional cost of Rs 20,000.

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The package includes 18 accessories, covering both exterior and interior additions. On the outside, buyers get a rear spoiler, fog lamps with garnish, wheel covers, door visors, mud flaps and chrome badging. Inside, the Star Edition adds seat covers and an interior styling kit. Maruti is also offering body-coloured bumpers as part of the package, available in Metallic Glistening Grey and Metallic Brisk Blue finishes.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the accessory pack carries a claimed value of Rs 37,000 but is being offered at a special price of Rs 19,999. This amount comes over and above the price of the standard Eeco variants. For reference, the 5-seater AC variant of the Eeco is priced at Rs 5.54 lakh, while the 5-seater AC CNG version costs Rs 6.36 lakh (both ex-showroom).

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The Star Edition appears to be a dealer-level accessory package and is expected to be available across select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.

Powering the Eeco is a 1.2-litre petrol engine, producing 81 bhp and 105 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The CNG derivative puts out a peak of 70.67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.

The Eeco continues to be one of Maruti Suzuki’s highest-selling utility vehicles in India, catering to both commercial and private buyers thanks to its practical and utilitarian nature.