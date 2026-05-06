Maruti Suzuki Jimny Road Trip: Driving To Anini And Dri Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Heading down an unmarked trail off the Acheso-Bruni Road in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, I engaged four-wheel drive “high” on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny MT to tackle the loose terrain of the riverbed. Traction was low – any front wheel drive “SUV” would have found it challenging – possibly even impossible. But it was a cakewalk for the Jimny – engaging 4x4 more a precaution than any real necessity. When the deep sandy sections emerged on the riverbed, I was thankful I didn’t have to think twice before heading over the boulders and sand to park the Jimny and take in the beauty of the Dri river valley.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Drive To Shangarh

At this point, we’d been on the road with the Jimny for over four days across Dibang Valley in eastern Arunachal Pradesh. And every time the route presented something which would have been a challenge for any other vehicle, the Jimny shrugged off each section without a whimper.

Frost-covered tarmac at Mayodia Pass proved to be far more slippery than snow ever did, and the Jimny gripped the surface reassuringly. An under-construction stretch near Hunli on the Roing-Anini road provided mud, slush and sections of steep ascents and descents which are yet to be tarred. The Jimny took on every kind of surface without a care in the world. It was designed and born to take on the rough when it presents itself – and more.

Destination Anini

The plan to explore this part of Arunachal Pradesh has long been in the making. Anini, Acheso, and Dri Valley have been on our radar for some time now, and the homework was done months in advance – where to stay, what to explore and what to expect. For me, Anini was a destination thought of during a motorcycle ride through Arunachal in 2004 – when roads were unheard of, and getting to anywhere in this northeastern challenge was an adventure of a different kind.

On a trip back home recently, opportunity presented itself, and we grabbed it to explore some new horizons across the state border – specifically this quaint little corner in eastern Arunachal Pradesh. We set out from Jorhat one morning, pointing east, across the Brahmaputra after Tinsukia, on the nearly 10 km-long Bhupen Hazarika Setu and on to Roing, in Arunachal Pradesh, the first night stop before the final push into Dibang valley.

Mayodia Pass

From Roing, the road snakes up through the Mehao wildlife sanctuary – a haven for birdwatchers – in the Lower Dibang Valley. The road is narrow, a thin strip of tarmac winding through a thick tropical forest rich in flora and fauna right up to Mayodia Pass, at an elevation of over 2,600 metres above sea level. Mayodia has the unique distinction of receiving snowfall in winter, but it’s also when the narrow roads are filled with tourists.

At the top, we didn’t encounter any snow, but the road and the mountainsides were glistening with frost – beautiful but treacherous! Frost on tarmac on a mountain road is a sure shot recipe for zero traction, and switching to four-wheel drive on the Jimny gave us the confidence to move ahead. A Bolero truck coming uphill was surprised to see us, and the driver braked – locking wheels, breaking traction and sliding across the frost-covered tarmac to end up on the mountainside. If that slide were to have happened on the other side of the road, it could have been a devastating plunge down the hillside.

We soon reached Point 65, a small hamlet on the Roing-Hunli road which offers a few roadside dhabas for a quick meal before pushing ahead.

Roing-Anini Road

Mayodia to Hunli is mostly single-track road – tarmac, but in good shape. Just before Hunli is when the surface disappears completely – the road is being widened and under construction – filled with dust, sand and slush, even in the dry season that we were going in. In the wet, this is going to be a challenging stretch for any driver. For the Jimny, it was effortless – not once did I require to slot it into four-wheel-drive, although at one steep decline I did slot it into 4H, just to have some added confidence, in case of any surprises.

With a few stops en route, we managed to reach Anini, the district headquarters of Dibang Valley, by lunchtime. Anini is home to the Idu Mishmi tribe, and we picked one of the first homestays in the town for our lodgings. It’s a sparsely populated town, with limited accommodation options, so booking ahead is recommended. From Anini, two separate valleys, each with its own distinctive character and landscape are accessible.

Mathun Valley

From Anini, Mathun Valley is along the Mathun river and offers breathtaking views of the river surrounded by hillsides covered with meadows. Halfway into Mathun valley is also the beginning of the seven-lakes trek, which is also a short hike up to the popular Emuli grassland. Due to widespread forest fires around the region, we decided to spend some time by the river and pointed the Jimny down an unmarked trail over some rocks.

The valley is beautiful, the river and the surroundings feel like straight out of an Alaskan adventure rather than in eastern Arunachal. From a steep and winding climb through the grass-covered mountainsides, down into the valley, the Jimny barely even felt lacking in any way. In fact, considering the narrow strip of tarmac – slightly broken at some places, I found the Jimny to be just perfect for this drive.

We headed back to Anini for lunch, and then pointed the Jimny onwards to Acheso, in Dri Valley, which is northeast of Anini.

Dri Valley

The drive into Dri Valley offers a completely different personality and character than Mathun valley. The road snaking up along the Dri river is along a wider valley, with the hillsides expanding out farther, yet managing to keep the road and the valley compact. Anini to Acheso in Dri Valley is about 28 km, and takes around an hour, or slightly more, depending on the number of breaks you decide to take, on the way. By early evening we reached Acheso, our chosen destination for the night. The next day, we set out on a drive to Bruni, the last point on the road till where vehicles are allowed.

The drive from Acheso to Bruni is breathtaking - in more ways than one. Numerous waterfalls line the hillsides on this stretch with plenty of water – even in the dry season. You will have to stop every now and then to take in each waterfall, on the mountainsides on both sides of the road. We even took a detour through a makeshift bridge to catch a glimpse of Matu waterfall. Sadly, commercialisation is slowly but certainly catching up. Further down the road is a short hike to the Mawu-Aando waterfall.

For over an hour on the road, we didn’t encounter a single vehicle or person – underscoring that this is indeed the country’s least populated region. It’s quiet, serene, and as far from the urban jungle as you could imagine it to be – such is the rugged and raw beauty of Dri Valley. The road twists and turns along the Dri river, offering plenty of stops to relax by the river. It’s easily one of the most scenic drives that we have ever been on.

For nature lovers and adventure seekers, Anini and its neighbourhood in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh offers a lot, ranging from dramatic landscapes, rich flora and fauna as well as a first-hand experience of rich Idu-Mishmi culture for those who seek to dive deeper into the people of this beautiful region.

How to get there?

To get to Anini, and onwards to either Dri Valley or Mathun Valley, the closest airport is Dibrugarh, from where it’s a two-day drive to Anini. First recommended halt is Roing, just across the border from Assam, and then a 7-8 hour drive from Roing to Anini. If driving from Guwahati, it will be a good 12-14 hour drive to Roing, depending on the number of stops you intend to take. An Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for Indian citizens travelling to Arunachal Pradesh, which can be applied for online.

A self-driving experience to Dibang Valley is highly recommended, but prior experience of mountain driving is essential. Some mountain roads in Arunachal are quite narrow and with poor surfaces, sometimes with steep ascents and descents. Those without any prior experience of driving in hilly terrain may find it challenging.

Food and Accommodation

In eastern Arunachal, accommodation is limited. The hospitality industry is still developing. Depending on budget and personal preferences, you can choose from several homestays or resorts in the Roing area. Anini is more limited in accommodation, and options are almost non-existent in Mathun valley. Dri valley has only a couple of options, and service and choice are also limited. It’s always a good idea to do some research and book in advance.

What car to drive?

Major roads across Arunachal are pretty good, and in recent years most of the main highways have excellent tarmac. But travelling from Roing to Anini you will need to cross Mayodia Pass (at around 2,600 m a.s.l.) and it’s strictly recommended to do this leg in the morning – at least on the way to Anini.

A 20-30 km stretch of road around the hamlet of Hunli is under construction and will take anywhere from 2-2.5 hours to traverse. In the rainy season, it can become even more treacherous – and any conventional front-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive crossover, SUV, or MUV will find it difficult, even when piloted by expert hands. A vehicle with high ground clearance is recommended, but an all-wheel-drive or better still, a 4x4 vehicle is highly recommended in wet weather.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Experience

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny proved to be an excellent companion for two of us. It may not have the performance for quick overtakes – in the plains or in the mountains, but when the road surface disappears, it’s one of the best vehicles you can choose.

The Jimny returned 12 kmpl average fuel economy figures of the near 1,000 km round trip from Jorhat. In the plains, the Jimny is efficient if you keep speeds below 90 kmph. Maintaining 80-90 kmph, you can easily expect 14-15 kmpl, if not more. But if your cruising speed is around 90-100 kmph, with occasional bursts to around 110-120 kmph, the Jimny will return just about 11-12 kmpl.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Goes On a 2,200 km+ Road Trip

For everyday use, you may find the Jimny lacking in practicality – be it cubbyholes, or long-distance comfort for four passengers. But the Jimny manages to offer you something that not many SUVs will offer – versatility. It has the capability that gives you the confidence to push into terrain and trails you will never think of attempting with any other vehicle.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review

From a driving experience, the only drawback is the rather wide turning radius, and modest performance. But if you’re not in a tearing hurry to set personal records, and you want to explore trails and open new horizons to your road-tripping experience, the Jimny is easy to recommend. As we have experienced, even in treacherously slippery frost-covered roads, and over sandy and rocky riverbeds, to long highways in the plains, the Jimny feels equally at home.

Also Read: A Road Trip To Namdapha National Park

Epilogue: The Drive Back

On the way back, by the time we approached Mayodia, it was early evening – early for the rest of India, but in eastern Arunachal, it was pitch dark. Trailing a slow-moving motorcycle along the narrow road, we decided to take a break by the woods, before pushing onwards to Roing, for the night. We took a 10-minute break and restarted the drive to Roing.

A few days after we crossed down from Mayodia into Roing, three tigers were regularly spotted on the same route, ending in tragic circumstances for both human and tiger in this heartbreaking incident of man-animal conflict. But that’s a story for another day.