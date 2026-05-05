Tata Harrier And Safari Ultra Red Dark Variants Introduced For Diesel Models; Prices Start From Rs. 23.85 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched new range-topping Ultra Red Dark variants for the diesel models of the Harrier and Safari. Initially, the Ultra Red Dark variants were only available with the petrol versions of the SUVs, which were launched in January 2026. In Harrier’s case, the variants include Fearless Ultra and Fearless Ultra Red Dark variants, while the Safari is offered in Accomplished Ultra and Accomplished Ultra Red Dark variants.

You now get a new dual-tone Nitro Crimson with a black roof

Both the Harrier and Safari Ultra Red Dark models will offer manual and automatic options. While detailed trim-wise prices are yet to be announced, the Harrier Ultra diesel manual is priced at Rs. 23.85 lakh and the Safari Ultra diesel manual (7-seater) at Rs. 24.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata offers all-black colour option for the Ultra Red Dark with #Dark badging in red

In terms of design, there is no real physical differentiation between the petrol SUVs and their diesel counterparts. But with the Ultra Red Dark trims, you now get a new dual-tone Nitro Crimson with a black roof, and an all-black colour option for the Ultra Red Dark. Even the cabin of the Ultra Red Dark trim comes with deep red faux leather upholstery.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!

Gets dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat with memory, powered co-driver seat with boss mode, 360-degree cameras

The new top variants add in some of the features from the Harrier EV to the two internal combustion SUVs, such as a digital rear view mirror with an integrated dash cam, a larger 14.5-inch QLED central touchscreen and washers for the front and rear cameras that form part of the 360-degree camera system. The remainder of the features are carried over from the current Fearless+, including dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat with memory, powered co-driver seat with boss mode, 360-degree cameras, Level 2+ ADAS tech and more.

Top features include - digital rear view mirror with an integrated dash cam

Powertrain-wise, there is no change with the diesel models. They come with a 2.0-litre oil burner tuned to churn out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.