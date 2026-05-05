2026 QJ Motor SRV 300 2.0 Launched At Rs. 3.29 Lakh

QJ Motor India has launched the updated SRV 300 in India, priced at Rs. 3.29 lakh (Ex-showroom). The SRV 300 continues to be mechanically unchanged, boasting of a unique v-twin engine in the sub-300 cc segment which is its USP. For 2026, the SRV 300 continues with the same 296 cc, v-twin engine that produces 29.9bhp at 9,000 rpm and 26Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission and a slipper clutch.

The 2026 QJ Motor SRV 300 gets some minor cosmetic updates, including a new dual-exhaust design, updated decals, new colour options and a revised instrument console. The QJ Motor SRV 300 is available in two colour options – Matte Black or Glossy Red.

Dimensions remain the same with 164 kg kerb weight, 160 mm ground clearance, 700 mm seat height and a 14-litre fuel tank. The bike runs on a 16-inch front and 15-inch rear wheel combination, and braking duties are handled by a 280 mm single disc up front, combined with a 240 mm single rear disc with dual-channel ABS. Suspension includes an upside front fork and twin coil spring oil damped shocks at the rear.

For 2026, the SRV 300 also gets updated pricing, which brings it closer to where it was positioned before the new GST slabs came into effect. The SRV 300 was earlier priced at Rs. 3.19 lakh (Ex-showroom) before Adishwar Auto Ride India passed on GST benefits to customers, bringing the price down to Rs. 1.97 lakh.

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Now, with the updated pricing of Rs. 3.29 lakh (Ex-showroom), the QJ Motor SRV 300 has, in fact, become slightly more expensive.