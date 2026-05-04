Skoda Epiq Interior Teased In Design Sketches; Premiere On May 19

Skoda will be introducing a new electric compact crossover with the name ‘Epiq’. Now, if the name sounds familiar, it's because the Czech carmaker had showcased a concept with the same name back in 2024. Now, after a couple of years, the Epiq is entering production as Skoda’s entry-level EV for the urban family car segment and will make its global premiere on May 19th in Zurich. Ahead of its premiere, here’s a design sketch of what the cabin will be like.

Following a new design direction called Modern Solid, the cabin looks clean, uncluttered and futuristic. There are straight lines for the dashboard with a floating touchscreen, some physical buttons below it and a large phone holder lower down the centre console. The two-spoke steering wheel is akin to what we get here in India, and behind it sits a squared-off all-digital driver’s display.

The production version of the Epiq will measure roughly 4.1 meters in length and will offer a 475-litre boot. The expected claimed range of 425 km is from the MEB+ platform with front-wheel drive, offering two battery options. It will have support for DC fast charging, with the top model reaching 10-80 per cent in 23 minutes.

There might be an India-specific version of the Epiq marking Skoda’s entry into the electric space. But that will happen at a much later date.