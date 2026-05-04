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BMW X6 Coupe-SUV Showcased In India; Launch Expected In Coming Months

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
May 04, 2026, 01:37 PM
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BMW X6 Coupe-SUV Showcased In India; Launch Expected In Coming Months
Key Highlights
  • X6 showcased in M60i spec
  • 4.4-litre V8 develops 523 bhp and 750 Nm
  • Price announcement expected in coming months

BMW looks set to return to the SUV-Coupe segment in India with the carmaker recently showcasing the latest X6 at a customer event in the country. The SUV-Coupe, currently in its third generation, was launched in India in mid 2020 but was quietly dropped from the market by early 2023.

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BMW X6 M60i 1

Also read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh

A rival to the likes of the Audi Q8 and Mercedes- Benz GLE Coupe, the latest X6 is the facelift of the Coupe-SUV that was on sale in India in the early part of the decade and gets updated looks and technology in line with its SUV sister, the BMW X5. Compared to the model previously on sale, the X6 gets a revised front fascia with revised LED headlamps with new vertically oriented DRL designs, along with tweaks to the grille and bumper design. Other changes include revised tail lamps and rear bumper, along with different alloy wheel designs.

Also read: BMW 7 Series Facelift Debuts With Design Tweaks, More Tech

Inside, the cabin is very much in line with the current X5, with a curved single frame display atop the dashboard housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen and minimal physical controls on the centre console. In terms of features, expect the X6 to offer similar levels of kit, including a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control and more.

Also read: BMW iX3, i3 Long Wheelbase Unveiled In China
BMW X6 M60i 2

Moving to the engine, the X6 was showcased in India in the hot M60i specification with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine under the hood. The unit, in this spec, develops a peak 523 bhp and 750 Nm, allowing the SUV to hit 100 kmph in under 5 seconds. Power is sent to the wheels via the familiar 8-speed automatic gearbox.

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As for an India launch, expect prices to be announced in the coming months, with BMW yet to provide a confirmed date. Expect prices to be in the region of Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom).

# BMW India# BMW X6# BMW# BMW X6 SUV# BMW X6 M60i# Cars# Upcoming SUVs

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BMW X6
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BMW X6
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₹ 1.19 - 1.26 Crore
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