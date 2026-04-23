Mini Countryman C Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch

Mini India has opened pre-bookings for the new internal combustion Mini Countryman C ahead of its launch. The second iteration of the latest-gen internal combustion Countryman to make it to India after the full-fat JCW, the Countryman C will be locally assembled at BMW’s plant outside Chennai, which should make prices more competitive with the likes of its sister model, the BMW X1.

Also read: 2026 Mini Cooper Convertible JCW Pack Bookings Open In India



Cosmetically, the Countryman C will get slightly more subdued styling cues compared to the JCW Countryman’s sporty design. The styling will be more in line with the Countryman Electric, with a simpler bumper design minus the aggressive side vents and red inserts, while the alloy wheel design also looks to be shared with the electric SUV.



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Inside, the cabin follows the same basic design as the JCW and Countryman Electric, with a large circular central touchscreen and a head-up display replacing the traditional instrument cluster. The knitted finish on the dashboard and doors, too, looks to be carried over.



Also read: Mini Countryman SE All4 JCW Launched In India At Rs 66.90 Lakh



Mechanically speaking, the Countryman C is set to drop the JCW’s 2.0-litre turbo mill for a smaller and less powerful 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit. Globally, the Countryman C develops a healthy 168 bhp and 280 Nm from the turbo-petrol mill, though the final output for the India-spec car is not yet known. The same engine in the India-spec BMW X1 develops a lower 134 bhp and 230 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of pricing, expect the SUV to cost in the region of Rs 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom).