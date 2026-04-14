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2026 Mini Cooper Convertible JCW Pack Bookings Open In India

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Apr 14, 2026, 05:38 PM
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2026 Mini Cooper Convertible JCW Pack Bookings Open In India
Key Highlights
  • Mini Cooper Convertible JCW Pack to launch soon
  • Gets JCW styling pack with sport seats, brakes and suspension
  • To be offered in two paint schemes

Mini India has opened order books for the 2026 Cooper Convertible JCW (John Cooper Works) Pack ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place later this month. Just like the Cooper S JCW, the Convertible JCW is based on the standard Cooper Convertible, which was launched in India in December 2025.

Also Read: Mini Cooper S Victory Edition Launched In India At Rs 57.50 Lakh

Mini Cooper Convertible JCW Pack Bookings Open 1

The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 204 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The convertible can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds.

Being the JCW Pack, it gets a sportier treatment both inside and out. Exterior changes include JCW-specific bumpers, grille, side skirts and door sills, along with piano black accents and 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke alloy wheels.

Mini Convertible JCW Pack

On the inside, the car gets JCW sport seats finished in a Vescin and cord combination, a black-themed dashboard, and a JCW sport steering wheel with paddle shifters. The feature list includes a 9.4-inch circular touchscreen, head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, and connected tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As with the standard Mini convertible, the highlight remains the soft-top roof, which can be opened or closed in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30 kmph.

Also Read: 2025 Mini Cooper Convertible Review: More Colour On Indian Roads

Mini Convertible JCW Pack 1

The JCW Pack also adds hardware upgrades like adaptive suspension and JCW sport brakes. In terms of safety, the car gets a suite of driver assistance features, including front collision warning, lane departure warning, and parking assist functions.

The Mini Convertible JCW trim is expected to carry a premium over the standard model on which it is based, priced at Rs 59 lakh (ex-showroom).

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